Jitter knows that Sundays are for practice.
If the car window is rolled down, the 5-year-old border collie-whippet mix will jump right in, taking her seat in the car. She and her sister Mingle are raring to go play flyball.
Both dogs — and their human, Crystal Cappel — are members of the Omaha Speed Racers, a local flyball team. The pups and four of their teammates competed in the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge this fall. The competition airs on television Saturday.
Flyball is a team sport for dogs. In a relay-style race, dogs run down a 51-foot course. They hop a series of hurdles, snatch a tennis ball and make their way back over the hurdles to their handler.
Some of the quickest teams, made up of four dogs, can finish a course in fewer than 15 seconds, said Taylor Gehringer, a member of the Omaha Speed Racers. An average team might finish the course in 20 to 25 seconds.
Local pups and handlers featured on the show include: Cozy and Jane Boulter, Janky and Mindy Begley, Splash and Ray Porter, Nada and Ginger Porter. Jitter competed with Sage Porter and Mingle competed with Cappel.
"What's really unique about flyball being a team sport is that you never do anything alone," Cappel said. "You don't have to troubleshoot anything yourself. You have a team of people who support you and work together toward a common goal."
Another local dog competed in the challenge, too. Pixel, along with handler Ami Sheffield, tackled the
small dog agility course. Pixel's portion of the competition airs later this month.
The Omaha Speed Racers have been around for 20 years. They practice weekly and host tournaments. The group also offers classes for people interested in the sport.
Gehringer's two rescue dogs both practice flyball. They aren't the fastest on the team, she said, but they have a good time competing.
"It's pretty amazing to see a little pet be able to do something so absurd as to be able to run a course, catch a ball and run back," Gehringer said. "It's cool to see their progress and to see them do something pretty impressive."
The Omaha Speed Racers will host a watch party at this weekend's local tournament. And after the races, the dogs might wind up with a special treat to celebrate their performances.
