20200416_liv_lemoncookie

These Lemon Butter Cookies will have you thinking of warmer spring days.

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD/

With snow falling heavy on a mid-April afternoon, my instinct was to make hot chocolate and curl up with a warm blanket. On second thought, why not something more spring-y like Lemon Butter Cookies to get me thinking of warmer days ahead!

Lemon Butter Cookies

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1¼ cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

¼ cups fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

5-10 drops yellow food coloring

¾ cup powdered sugar

1. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

2. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice, vanilla and food coloring. Beat in dry ingredients until just combined. Cover bowl with plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

3. Heat oven to 325 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll dough into 2-inch balls, then roll in powdered sugar. Let sit 2 minutes until sugar is absorbed, then roll again in powdered sugar (do not shake off excess). Place balls 2 to 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheet and bake until cookies crackle and are set but still slightly soft in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely.

Source: delish.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email