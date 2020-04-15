We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show joins a long list of Omaha-area fundraisers that have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

In the case of the popular fine antiques and garden show, the cancellation announcement comes months ahead of the late September event.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, our event leadership and board of directors agreed that it would not be ethically or financially prudent for the organization to enter into binding contracts on an event we could not promise to fruition,” Executive Director John Newman said in a press release.

The event typically brings together more than 3,000 visitors and more than 25 fine antiques exhibitors, as well as featured designers, authors and trendsetters, to celebrate art, design and antiques.

Interior designers Timothy Corrigan and Cathy Kincaid and party planner Bronson Van Wyck were slated to appear in the 2020 luncheon & lecture series, Sept. 24-27. All have agreed to fulfill their commitments in 2021, Newman said.

The 2020 chairs — Julie Kenney, Susan McGillick and Ann Tjaden — will continue in their roles as well.

The antiques show is the public garden’s most important annual fundraiser. Nearly $8 million has been raised over the past 16 years, Newman said. Net profits in 2018 and 2019 alone surpassed $1 million.

“Despite the event cancellation, the garden still has day-to-day expenses necessary to maintain a thriving living collection for the enjoyment and education of the community,” Newman said. “Our need is still ever-present, and, as we start down a path that is new to us all, the garden is fully committed to finding creative ways to help us remain financially healthy and vibrant in the future.”

Lauritzen Gardens currently is closed to the public through April 30.