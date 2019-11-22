20191123_liv_gingerbread

Beth Briardy, left, and her granddaughter, Juniper Briardy, 3, enjoy some of the gingerbread creations at the Mormon Trail Center in 2018. This year's event is at the Ramada Plaza hotel, 3321 S, 72nd St., through Dec. 15.

For more than 30 years, Gingerbread on Parade displayed dozens of gingerbread creations built by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The popular holiday event, which brought thousands to the Mormon Trail Center in north Omaha and the Kanesville Tabernacle in Council Bluffs, was brought to an end earlier this year.

Changes at the Mormon Trail Center forced the discontinuation of the event, but people were so excited about the annual event that they found a new location to host.

Past festivals featured about 100 gingerbread houses created by volunteers. This year’s event will be smaller, organizers said, and it will only run for three weeks.

The festival is now on display at the Ramada Plaza hotel, 3321 S. 72nd St., and it will run through Dec. 15. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

