For more than 30 years, Gingerbread on Parade displayed dozens of gingerbread creations built by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The popular holiday event, which brought thousands to the Mormon Trail Center in north Omaha and the Kanesville Tabernacle in Council Bluffs, was
brought to an end earlier this year.
Changes at the Mormon Trail Center forced the discontinuation of the event, but people were so excited about the annual event that they found a new location to host.
Past festivals featured about 100 gingerbread houses created by volunteers. This year’s event will be smaller, organizers said, and it will only run for three weeks.
The festival is now on display at the Ramada Plaza hotel, 3321 S. 72nd St., and it will run through Dec. 15. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
OMAHA, Neb. -- 11/20/2014 The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home pictured on November 19, 2014 in La Vista. Deb and Marc Hansen set up a holiday display in their yard every year cued to music.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMANTHE WORLD-HERALD
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
=
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas decorations on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas decorations on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
ANTONE OSEKA/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
MIKE BELL/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
ELIZABETH BROWN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
SEBI BRECI/THE WORLD-HERALD
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
KEN ZIMMERMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
