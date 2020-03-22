Here is a list of ways you can help and ways you can find help and resources during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We’re also highlighting good deeds throughout our readership area. Send your information to elizabeth.freeman@owh.com.

Catholic Charities is providing a number of services:

  • Food pantries remain open, but now will provide prepackaged food boxes at the door. Deliveries to homebound people will continue, and additional clients can be taken on if necessary.
  • The Domestic Violence Shelter is still taking residents. Screening and protocols are in place to identify coronavirus risks.
  • Staffers are checking in with seniors by phone. The onsite senior program has been suspended.
  • Immigration legal services and the microbusiness program are being provided by phone, Skype and Zoom whenever possible.
  • A list of mental health tips for coping with social distancing, fear about the disease and other issues is posted on the agency’s website.

The agency also is taking monetary donations. Visit ccomaha.org or call 402-554-0520 for assistance or to donate.

United Way of the Midlands established a Housing Stability Fund in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation and its partners. If your work status has been directly affected by coronavirus, you can call the 211 helpline for mortgage or rent assistance. To donate, go to unitedwaymidlands.org. On its website, United Way also has a list of coronavirus questions with links to various state and national health organizations.

SHARE Omaha has put together a list of the needs of nonprofits during the pandemic. Visit SHAREOmaha.org/COVID 19.

Do Space is offering free digital services while it is closed to public gatherings. Webinars, blogs and videos for all ages are posted on the web. Visit dospace.org or Do Space Omaha on Facebook.

The Omaha Community Foundation has created a COVID-19 Response Fund with other local foundations. The first phase of the effort will be a rapid response to immediate needs. The foundation will adapt its approach as it learns more about local needs and the changing nature of the pandemic. Donate at omahafoundation.org.

Omaha-based Salvation Army Western Division has established a fund dedicated to the division’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Donations may be made at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/omaha or via check, payable to the Salvation Army Western Division, COVID-19 Relief Fund, 10755 Burt St., Omaha NE 68114.

The City of Lincoln launched a COVID-19 Response Fund with business partners and philanthropic organizations. The goal is to help nonprofits that serve vulnerable people in the community. The Lincoln Community Foundation is hosting the fund. You can contribute at lcf.org.

The World-Herald Goodfellows Emergency Assistance Program works with six local nonprofit agencies to give people one-time emergency help with housing and utility costs. For more information on the program, go to omaha.com/community/goodfellows or call 402-444-1388. Because The World-Herald covers all administrative costs, 100% of your donation to Goodfellows goes directly to those in need. Donate here.

