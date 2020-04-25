Tending a garden all season is gratifying work. In the end, you get to consume the fruits (or vegetables) of your labors.
Cindy Brison, Nebraska Extension educator, shares tips to keep your harvest-ready produce and your family safe from food-borne illnesses.
» Handle produce carefully to avoid bruising and damage while harvesting. Discard produce with deep nicks or mold, or other signs of decay or rot. While in the garden, remove excess soil or foreign materials from produce before bringing it into the house.
» Store your produce correctly to increase its shelf life and quality. “Dry clean” your fruits and vegetables by shaking, rubbing or brushing off the garden dirt with either a clean soft brush or a clean dry paper towel while still outside. Items like potatoes should be stored without washing.
» Wash your hands before handling and preparing produce. Before consuming, remove soil and potential contaminants from all produce (conventional or organic) by washing under running tap water. Use a clean produce brush on firm produce, such as cucumbers and melons. Even if you plan to peel the produce before eating, it is still important to wash it first.
» Refrain from washing fragile fruits, such as berries, until you are ready to eat them. Once they are washed, spoilage bacteria can deteriorate the fruits faster. Soap and bleach should not be used to wash fruits and vegetables, as they are not formulated to be ingested. Even at trace amounts, they can make you sick.
» Always cover and refrigerate cut fruit and vegetables when preparing them in advance. Produce that requires refrigeration should be stored at 40 degrees or cooler and away from raw meats, poultry and fish. Throw out cut fruit and vegetables if they have been held for longer than two hours at room temperature, or longer than one hour at temperatures above 90 degrees.
