If you’re unhappy that the City of Omaha isn’t composting yard waste, John Porter has a solution.
Do it yourself.
“People go and buy bagged soil and compost at the garden center,’’ Porter said. “They are throwing what they have for free away.’’
Porter, the urban agriculture educator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy County, says the City of Omaha’s decision to send yard waste to the landfill doesn’t sit well with some in the gardening community.
“People are often surprised and not happy that yard waste is going to the landfill rather than being composted,’’ he said.
Because of the coronavirus, the City of Omaha and Waste Management are limiting yard waste to four cans/sacks/bundles until further notice. It’s being collected with the garbage.
The city’s new agreement with FCC Environmental, which starts in 2021, will limit composting of yard waste to six weeks in the spring and six in the fall. Otherwise, it will go to the landfill.
While not as easy as putting a sack on the curb, it just takes a little space in your yard and the right mix of green and brown material to compost your own yard waste.
If it’s something you’d think you’d like to tackle, Conservation Nebraska is offering a webinar on composting Saturday at 1 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/30uqelf.
Amanda Gangwish, the program manager for Conservation Nebraska, says you’ll learn how to compost and what type works best for you.
Here’s how to get started, Gangwish says:
1. Pick the style and size of your compost.
2. Mix your brown (leaves, twigs, small branches, dried grass clippings, weeds) and green materials (grass clippings, vegetable scraps, weeds, old plants).
3. Water pile regularly to keep it moist (consistency of a damp sponge) if it isn’t raining.
4. Turn the pile every few weeks to let it breathe.
5. Continue the process as needed
Gangwish answered some common questions:
Can I compost in the winter?
Yes. The key is to keep your pile warm. If your pile freezes, don’t worry. The pile will resume microbial activity once the weather starts to warm back up. Block it in (garage or shed), cover with a tarp, shred materials to allow for more even distribution of heat
Will it smell bad?
As long as your compost has enough airflow, there should be no smell to a minimum smell that will not be objectionable.
Will pests be a problem?
There should be no pests. If you start to notice some, keep food scraps buried or covered. Have smaller holes in your container and an airtight lid. Consider worms if you have not already.
Should I shred or grind my organic material?
You don’t have to, but it will speed up and aid the production. Shredding keeps the pile’s heat distributed.
How do I know when my compost is finished?
It will no longer heat up, and the original materials will be unrecognizable.
Inch of rain needed
With so many days of temperatures above 90, new gardeners have had a challenging start to June.
“Veggies have been growing fast in the heat, but so have weeds,’’ Porter said. “It’s also been hard keeping up with watering.’’
An inch of rain that fell around Omaha last week certainly helped, but no more is forecast for several days.
Your garden should get a minimum of 1 inch of water on each square foot per week, Porter says. That’s the equivalent of 1 inch of rain per week.
“Preferably, watering should be spread out several times throughout the week, especially in really hot weather, so that the soil doesn’t totally dry out,’’ he said. “If we don’t get that much, then gardeners should be watering to maintain plant health and growth.’’
Soaker hoses or drip irrigation are the easiest and most efficient ways to water. It reduces water loss to evaporation and the likelihood of disease issues from water on the foliage.
Mulching the garden can also reduce water loss and the need for watering. Straw and shredded newspaper work great all season.
Roughly shredded leaves and grass clippings can be used, too, as long as herbicides used on the lawn have had a chance to dissipate. Check the label.
If using wood chip mulch, don’t let it mix into the soil. The mulch can tie up nitrogen as microbes try to decompose them.
People will likely have disease and pest issues as the summer rolls on, Porter said. Call the local county extension office for help or submit it to the statewide team at digitaldiagnostics.unl.edu.
A new website, go.unl.edu/veggies101, is another good source of information, Porter said.
Garden Walk goes virtual
The Munroe-Meyer Guild’s Garden Walk is going virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic and Nebraska’s directed health measures.
Portions of each of the six gardens selected for the 2020 garden walk will be available to view via online video at the Munroe-Meyer Guild website beginning Sunday. Homeowners will showcase a favorite area of their gardens via the videos.
“The homeowners are disappointed that they are not able to share their gardens with everyone this year, but they are excited they have another year to make them even more spectacular,” said Luann Rabe, president of the guild.
Next year’s garden walk will take place on June 13, 2021, and it will feature the same six gardens, Rabe said.
While at the website, virtual visitors are encouraged to consider donating to support the guild.
The garden walk is a major source of income for the guild to fund its Munroe-Meyer Institute grants, which have supported job training, mobility interventions and many other successful programs and projects at MMI to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
