Rachel Barry had already bought Easter outfits for her son, Briggs, and her daughter, Braegan.

So even though the family won’t be going anywhere for the holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barry plans to dress them up for a worship service via Facebook and a small Easter egg hunt in the backyard.

It will be nothing like her and husband Adam’s usual holiday. Fifty to 60 people usually gather for brunch on Adam’s side of the family. Then they spend the afternoon with Rachel’s relatives.

“It’s tough, but I’m just thankful my family is healthy and for the extra time with the kids right now,” Rachel said.

It’s hard on the grandparents, too. But Rachel has to be extra careful because she’s both diabetic and pregnant. Adam doesn’t want her taking any chances.

“We will make the best of it,” she said.

Millions of families across the United States will be trying to do just that. With Passover starting Wednesday, Easter on Sunday and the holy month of Ramadan beginning at sundown April 23, celebrations will be different this spring.

But they will still be happening. A local butcher said he had already fielded several questions about hams last week.

Things will just have to be on a much smaller scale. That’s important to remember no matter how much you want to be with your extended family.

Dr. David Quimby, from the CHI Health infectious diseases department, said it’s just not a good time to bring in guests.

“If these are not people you are in contact within your normal standard daily life, even adding one or two people is expanding your circle of contact,” he said. “In general, the more people are gathered, the more possible exposure you have. That would defeat the purpose of social distancing.”

Being around grandchildren is not a good idea either, unless you already have extensive contact with them.

But just because the news is dismal doesn’t mean your family’s holiday has to be, too.

Dust off your decorations, bring out your Seder plate, enjoy your fancy dinnerware and make the best of it, as the Barrys plan to do. Other holiday ideas:

It’s so hard for grandparents to spend a holiday alone, but this year, that’s the safest plan. So have your kids draw invitations to send to your folks, inviting them to meet on FaceTime or Zoom. They’ll cherish both.

Suzanne Macaulay’s Dundee block always holds an Easter egg hunt for the kids. This year, she came up with the idea of hiding giant plastic eggs around the neighborhood and having the kids take pictures of each one they find, instead of anyone touching them. Each family will take their turn, and they’ll still get a prize at the end. The tradition continues.

Some 20-something roommates who won’t be able to spend time with their families aren’t giving up on the idea of an Easter egg hunt, either. They’re going to modify it for their dogs, instead. Even the cat will get a treat.

Nancy Urbanec with the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service said making a meal on your own, without sides from all the relatives, might take some planning. She suggests paring down the menu instead, and avoiding lots of trips to the store. “You don’t need to have a huge variety of dishes to make a meal, but you might want to select one dish that you really associate with Easter and make sure that it is on the table,” she said. Go ahead and get that ham if you want and just freeze part of it for a later date.

If you’re having an extended family meal virtually via FaceTime or Zoom, have each household make at least one of the same dish. “Possibly a side dish or dessert that is from an old family recipe,” Urbanec suggests. While you’re eating, share fun memories of holidays gone by.

Even though the holidays will look different, don’t forget the Easter bunny. That will keep at least one part of the day the same for your kids, said Audra Pace, owner and director of Dream Big Events LLC. Kids can also create signs to put in a window or decorate your sidewalk with chalk drawings. Then after lunch, go for a walk and check out other families’ decorations. “Spend time with your loved ones making memories and really focus on what matters,” she said.

You can check in with grandparents more than once. Have the kids share what the Easter bunny brought them. Take videos of any activities, so they feel like they’re part of the action, said Leigh Healey, a nutritionist with Hy-Vee. That can even be the day before when they are decorating eggs. Sugar cookies don’t have to be just for Christmas. Make them in shapes that match whatever holiday you’re celebrating, and share with relatives when possible. If you don’t want to get dressed up for virtual services, shock your kids. “Watch in jammies,” she said.

Mary Jochim’s family might take a spin through McDonald’s for an Egg McMuffin or visit another takeout restaurant. It’s a good way to support local businesses and save a lot of work. That’s if bunny-shaped pancakes don’t appeal to you. She’s hoping the weather will cooperate. But if it’s chilly, switch up holidays. Wear your ugly Christmas sweaters and watch holiday movies.

“If the weather isn’t great, Easter eggs hunts in the house would be fun,” she said. “It would be fun to have everyone, including adults, have an Easter egg coloring contest.”

If you want to involve your neighborhood, have everyone make an Easter bonnet out of things they find around the house and parade around the block. “Everyone could keep the 6-foot distance,” she said.

However you end up celebrating your special holiday, you can make it be one you’ll always remember — no matter how small or how spread apart.

“I get to spend time with my little family, and that’s all that matters,” Rachel Barry said.