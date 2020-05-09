It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and according to years of tradition, it’s finally time to safely plant your vegetable garden.
That is, if you’ve even waited this long.
“Usually around the first of May, people are itching to get out in the garden and get going,” said John Porter, Nebraska Extension urban agriculture program coordinator.
But hold on.
This spring, try to be patient a few more long, excruciating days. Sunday night could still be a chilly 37 degrees. That shouldn’t kill your plants, but it could cause some damage.
It’s tough to wait, but your plants will be healthier in the long run, Porter said, especially tomatoes, peppers and eggplant.
If you are planting seeds, they should be OK to go in the soil this weekend.
That ties in with Porter’s biggest piece of advice for gardeners, both rookies and veterans. Which is: You don’t have to plant everything at once. You’ve still got time.
“It works best if you space things out,” he said. “It spaces out the work and the harvest.”
If you haven’t already dived in, here’s some tips about planting from Porter.
Plants best to sow from seed: Beans, corn and root crops such as carrots, radishes, beets and turnips. It’s just easier, or they don’t transplant well. Go ahead and plant this weekend, despite the cold; it takes a while for them to come up out of the soil.
Either or: Cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, okra and leafy greens such as lettuce, kale, spinach and Swiss chard can be sown directly into the garden as seed or transplanted as plants for a faster start.
Totally transplants: Crops such as tomato, pepper, eggplant and cold crops like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage should be added to the garden as transplants for best results. For most of them, don’t plant them too deeply. Cover the roots completely, but make sure the crown, where the roots meet the stem, is kept right at the top of the soil.
The one exception: Tomatoes grow adventitious roots along their stem, so planting them deeper (to just below the leaves) will give you a stronger, healthier plant.
Cool crops: While you can plant broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage in the spring, they’ll usually perform much better if planted in late summer (around August) for a fall crop. They like cooler temperatures. If you can’t find transplants, you can start your own quickly outdoors, or experiment with directly sowing the seed into the garden.
Perennials: Asparagus and rhubarb come back year after year and also spread or get bigger over time. It might be best to plant them somewhere in the landscape or on the edge of the veggie garden. Otherwise, you’ll always have to be working around them. With asparagus, you’ll get a minimal harvest the year after you plant it, and a full harvest two to three years later.
The eyes have it: The most common way to plant potatoes is by using the potatoes as seed. Cut up potatoes so that they have a few “eyes” on each segment where the new plant will grow (you know, where you see sprouts if you’ve had them around too long). For the best results, buy certified seed potatoes from a garden retailer, but you can try potatoes from the store in a pinch.
Sweet success: Sweet potatoes and potatoes are different species, so you don’t start sweet potatoes by burying parts of the potato. You can find transplants, sometimes referred to as “slips,” at some garden centers as either containered or bare-rooted plants. You can start them indoors by slicing up the potatoes and laying them in a tray of moist sand or seed starting mix, but the results are mixed for most new gardeners.
You’ll have to wait: The thing that people most often plant wrong is garlic. Garden centers sell it in the spring, which is the wrong time of year; it should be started in fall. “The way I tell people to remember (is) to plant it around Halloween to keep the vampires away,” Porter said. Break individual cloves off the bulb and plant them, leaving the tops (the pointy end) sticking up above the soil. Cover with straw or shredded newspaper mulch to overwinter. They’ll pop up the next spring and be ready to harvest when the plants start to turn brown, usually between May and July.
Onions anyone?: Plant either by seed, transplant or by using tiny bulbs called “sets.” Onions are biennials, meaning they mature over two years. The sets have already been grown for one season, so they will mature into the bigger dry onion bulbs. You can harvest them as green onions or scallions early in the season.
Tool lending library
Anyone in need of tools to start a garden can borrow them from the Big Muddy Urban Farm’s new tool lending library.
“We thought this would be the perfect opportunity for us to meet the needs of the community, since so many people are looking to start gardens at home this year,” said program coordinator Rhonda Freeman. “Tools can run upwards of $100, and we want to make gardening accessible to everyone.”
Big Muddy is located near 33rd and California Streets.
Go to bigmuddyurbanfarm.org/tools for information. Donations of tools and funds also are appreciated at omahagives.org/bmuf.
Trees for Towns
Communities are invited to apply for up to $20,000 from the Trees for Nebraska Towns program. Funds are available for fall 2020/spring 2021.
The program provides matching funds and technical assistance to public tree planting projects in Nebraska communities. The focus is on large-maturing trees and species diversity.
To be eligible, projects must provide clear public benefit and be located within or near the incorporated limits of a Nebraska community.
TNT Coordinator Kendall Weyers said there’s never been a better year to plant trees.
“In this time even more than others, we recognize the shelter, beauty and restoration our landscapes can offer,” he said.
To encourage more planting, Weyers also recommends applying for “Free Trees for Fall Planting,” which offers up to 10 trees per project and was designed for projects that don’t quite fit the TNT program.
Applications for both grant programs are due July 31. Applications are at plantnebraska.org/TNT and plantnebraska.org/freetrees. For more information on TNT, contact Kendall Weyers at 402-472-6693 or kweyers2@unl.edu.
