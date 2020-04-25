Harper Heggen, 7, and her family built two raised garden beds in their backyard this spring. The family decided to grow their own vegetables after the novel coronavirus canceled a summer trip to Australia. Harper and her brother, Archer, 4, helped their dad, Rob, build the beds. Rob's mother, Sandra Heggen, provided a plant list and helped with the planting. And mom, Jill, is turning the project into a learning opportunity for the kids, with Harper documenting the growing season. The Heggens live in Dundee.
Sandra Heggen planned the family garden that's growing in her son's backyard in the Dundee neighborhood. The two raised beds were built with lumber that had been in storage in the garage. The dirt was ordered from a nursery and delivered to the home. And the nursery plants were ordered online for curbside pickup.
Rob Heggen and son, Archer, 4 haul dirt to the family's two raised garden beds. Vegetable gardening is a new adventure for the family. Daughter Harper, 7, took this photo. She plans to document the entire growing season in blogs, videos and photos.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ROB HEGGEN
The garden is a wondrous outdoor classroom that always has fresh curriculum, says Nebraska Extension horticulturist Dana Freeman.
Gardens offer a rich sensory environment and lessons in science, math, literacy and art. Sharing time with children in the garden also helps them thrive socially while planting within them a love for nature.
Gardening can happen in the ground or in raised beds, or in pots, both indoors and out. Children can help in all stages of the process: selecting what to grow, scooping soil into pots, counting and sowing seeds, watering, monitoring growth and harvesting.
Some tips from Freeman:
» Start simple, and remember everything is a learning opportunity. Gardening allows you to model flexibility and perseverance, and you’ll have a chance to try again next year if something fails to grow.
» Leave an open space for digging. Children love to play in soil and water plants; let them! Old spoons and quart jugs can be just the right size.
» Add tall plants to the garden, such as sunflowers and okra, and vining plants that can grow on a teepee or tunnel.
» Plant a rainbow: red bell peppers, orange sweet potatoes, golden beets, green zucchini, blue kale, black beans and purple eggplant.
» Include herbs like woolly thyme, lemon balm, basil, oregano (a favorite of buzzing bees) and lavender to engage the senses.
» Consider radishes for instant gratification. You’ll be surprised how good they taste to young gardeners when thinly sliced!
» Save room for some zinnias. They’re a beautiful cut-and-come-again flower that children can grow easily from seed.
» Let the kids wear their swimsuits as they garden once the weather warms. Cleanup is easy and fun with a garden hose.
» Stay safe: If you live in eastern Omaha, check out the Omaha Lead Registry (omahalead.org) for lead information about your property. Teach children to ask for permission before eating anything in the garden to avoid poisoning.
