The garden is a wondrous outdoor classroom that always has fresh curriculum, says Nebraska Extension horticulturist Dana Freeman.

Harper Heggen, 7, and her family built two raised garden beds in their backyard this spring.

Gardens offer a rich sensory environment and lessons in science, math, literacy and art. Sharing time with children in the garden also helps them thrive socially while planting within them a love for nature.

Gardening can happen in the ground or in raised beds, or in pots, both indoors and out. Children can help in all stages of the process: selecting what to grow, scooping soil into pots, counting and sowing seeds, watering, monitoring growth and harvesting.

Some tips from Freeman:

» Start simple, and remember everything is a learning opportunity. Gardening allows you to model flexibility and perseverance, and you’ll have a chance to try again next year if something fails to grow.

» Leave an open space for digging. Children love to play in soil and water plants; let them! Old spoons and quart jugs can be just the right size.

» Add tall plants to the garden, such as sunflowers and okra, and vining plants that can grow on a teepee or tunnel.

» Plant a rainbow: red bell peppers, orange sweet potatoes, golden beets, green zucchini, blue kale, black beans and purple eggplant.

Harper and Archer Heggen helped their family built two raised garden beds in their backyard this spring.

» Include herbs like woolly thyme, lemon balm, basil, oregano (a favorite of buzzing bees) and lavender to engage the senses.

» Consider radishes for instant gratification. You’ll be surprised how good they taste to young gardeners when thinly sliced!

» Save room for some zinnias. They’re a beautiful cut-and-come-again flower that children can grow easily from seed.

» Let the kids wear their swimsuits as they garden once the weather warms. Cleanup is easy and fun with a garden hose.

» Stay safe: If you live in eastern Omaha, check out the Omaha Lead Registry (omahalead.org) for lead information about your property. Teach children to ask for permission before eating anything in the garden to avoid poisoning.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

