Mulhall’s is inviting people to help with food security in the Omaha area by planting a little more in their vegetable gardens and donating the extra harvest.
Food security is an ongoing challenge in the community, especially with the arrival of the coronavirus.
In collaboration with Whispering Roots, Mulhall’s is accepting donations of fresh produce at its store at 120th Street and West Maple Road every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s been amazing to see so many organizations coming together to grow more food for our community this year — places like The Big Garden, City Sprouts, Whispering Roots and so many others,” said Sarah Vanek, education and outreach manager at Mulhall’s. “Growing a little extra in our own gardens is just a small way that we can all pitch in, too.”
A few safety tips:
Wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling the produce.
Rinse the produce well with cool water — no soap or bleach — and allow it to air dry.
Transport the produce in clean containers, and avoid letting the food touch other surfaces.
Refrain from handling or sharing donated food if you’re not feeling well or have been in contact with someone who is ill.
All entries will be posted on the guild’s Facebook page, where followers can vote for their favorites. The winner — to be determined by number of “likes” — will be announced June 30. The prize is a gift card to Timber Wood Fire Bistro in Omaha.
Arboretum plant sale
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is holding a plant sale through Wednesday.
Native plants and others that grow well in the Midwest are available, including more than 150 perennials. Prices start at $3.50.
Plants will need to be picked up at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus greenhouse. Go to arboretumplants.org to order.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
