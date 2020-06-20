Garden calendar

Bagworms are continuing to hatch. Now is the time to apply low-impact products that have AI Spinosad or Bacillus thuringiensis subsp kurstaki

We have not yet had any confirmed reports of Japanese beetles emerging. Low-impact options to manage the adults when they do emerge would include botanically derived pyrethrin or pyola. Conventional products would include bifenthrin or carbaryl. As a reminder all insecticides have a potential to have a negative impact on our beneficial insects. Avoid applying any insecticide when pollinators are present.

Hand picking Japanese beetles is best around 7 p.m. This prevents the plant from producing stress pheromones that attract more beetles. Nebraska Extension does not refute that the beetle traps work. They work too well. Each trap has the potential to draw in a few extra thousand beetles into the landscape.

Daytime temperatures above 90 degrees can sterilize the pollen in tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. Blossoms can also fall off in high heat.

We are getting calls about newly planted perennials and trees showing symptoms of sunburn. This is because they were probably kept under shade cloth in the nurseries. They will recover.

It is common for plants to wilt during the heat of the day. Check the soil before watering. Too much water can do more damage than not enough. Mulch plants to help conserve moisture.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpty Counties