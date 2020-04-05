Growing up, I often would spend time with my aunt doing arts and crafts or baking. The one thing we baked the most were cutout sugar cookies. And decorating them was always the best part. If you’re looking for a festive way to celebrate Easter or spring (or just to kill an afternoon in quarantine), give this sugar cookie recipe a try.
Cutout sugar cookies
What you need
For the cookies:
1½ cups unsalted butter (3 sticks), softened
2 cups granulated sugar
4 eggs
1½ teaspoons vanilla, almond, peppermint or coconut extract
5 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling (see notes)
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
For the icing:
2 cups powdered sugar
2-4 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon light corn syrup or honey (see notes)
1 teaspoon vanilla, almond, peppermint or coconut extract
Food coloring
What you do
1. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, using a hand mixer or mixing by hand with a wooden spoon, cream together butter and sugar. Mix in eggs and extract until well combined.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the remainder of cookie ingredients. Add the dry ingredients to wet in batches, until combined.
3. Divide dough into quarters, form into discs and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator, or 20 minutes in the freezer.
4. Preheat oven to 400 F.
5. Remove one disc from the fridge and roll out on floured surface until dough is 1⁄8- to ¼-inch thick.
6. Cut with cookie cutter and bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 6 to 8 minutes, watching closely. Cookies are done when bottoms are just barely golden brown.
7. Remove immediately from cookie sheet, then let cool completely on wire racks before frosting. Make sure cookie sheets are cool to touch before placing more cookie dough on them.
For the icing:
Combine powdered sugar, two tablespoons milk and corn syrup or honey, adding more milk until icing reaches desired consistency. For piping and spreading, you’re looking for a thicker icing. For dipping cookies, you’ll want something a little bit thinner. Pipe, spread or dip onto cookies. If you’d like to use sprinkles, apply them before the icing dries.
Notes
1. The standard way to roll out sugar cookies is to use additional flour, but you can also use powdered sugar. The powdered sugar absorbs into the cookie while it bakes and doesn’t leave any flour residue.
2. Using corn syrup in the cookie icing recipe will result in an icing that dries soft, but is stackable. Using honey will result in a softer icing that requires at least 12 hours of drying time before cookies are stacked.
Tips
1. Chill the dough. Don’t skip this step, or you will have a sticky mess that no amount of flour will fix.
2. I get my best results with a light-colored nonstick pan. But whatever you do, don’t grease it.
3. Don’t overmix the butter and sugar. If you want your cookies to hold their shape, mix these two well, but don’t overdo it.
4. If you want to cool the baking sheet faster, stick it in the refrigerator for a few minutes.
5. Keep dough refrigerated between baking times so you don’t have a sticky mess when you roll it out again.
6. For icing, if you don’t have a piping kit, an empty condiment bottle works well for adding details to your cookies.
7. Don’t frost to the edge of the cookie if your icing consistency is on the runny side.
