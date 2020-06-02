Taylor Wilson of Nebraska Medicine said: “When our colleagues see this on their way to and from work, it will be a tangible reminder of the great importance of the role they’re playing during this trying time.”
KENT SIEVERS/THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The Loveland Garden Club put a “flash flower installation” in front of the Durham Outpatient Center on the UNMC campus in Omaha on Saturday as a thank you to health care workers. Club members had heard about the over-the-top displays elsewhere and embraced the idea of doing one here.
KENT SIEVERS/THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The Loveland Garden Club's floral display outside the Durham Outpatient Center at UNMC.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Wilson of Nebraska Medicine said: “When our colleagues see this on their way to and from work, it will be a tangible reminder of the great importance of the role they’re playing during this trying time.”
KENT SIEVERS/THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The Loveland Garden Club put a “flash flower installation” in front of the Durham Outpatient Center on the UNMC campus in Omaha on Saturday as a thank you to health care workers. Club members had heard about the over-the-top displays elsewhere and embraced the idea of doing one here.
KENT SIEVERS/THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The Loveland Garden Club's "flash flower" installation at UNMC.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A health care professional walks by the Loveland Garden Club's flower display at UNMC.
The Loveland Garden Club surprised Nebraska Medicine patients and staff with a big bouquet Saturday morning.
Not just the normal flower mix you would purchase at the florist or grocery store but an arrangement so large it stretched across two benches in the circle drive at the Durham Outpatient Center at 44th and Emile Streets.
It’s Omaha’s version of a flower flash.
“We just saw them doing these things in other cities, and they recently did it in New York City to thank health care workers,’’ said Kara Walters, the garden group’s president. “A couple of us were talking. ‘We are gardeners, we can do this here.’ ’’
Lewis Miller Design is credited with starting the flower flash art or floral street art movement in 2016, calling them a gift to New Yorkers. One of the most recent over-the-top creations popped out of a trash can in Manhattan.
The flower flashes are beautiful and unexpected, Walters said, and her 60-member club embraced the idea of doing one here.
“They are uplifting, they are bright,’’ she said. “We just want to do something nice for the health care workers.’’
The gardeners raided their yards for anything that was blooming − peonies, iris and weigela.
Because of their concerns for social distancing due to the coronavirus, just a few met early Saturday morning to put the display together. They dressed in black as a sign that it wasn’t about them, but instead about putting a smile on the faces of the workers and patients going in and out of the building.
“We are so appreciative of the efforts of this group, and it’s such a beautiful way to say ‘thank you’ for the efforts of everyone at Nebraska Medicine and UNMC,’’ said Taylor Wilson, spokesman for Nebraska Medicine. “When our colleagues see this on their way to and from work, it will be a tangible reminder of the great importance of the role they’re playing during this trying time.”
Walters said the display will be up just for a short while before it disappears. The garden club hopes it makes everyone who sees it as happy as it made them to create.
“It’s something nice to do for other people and for ourselves,’’ she said. “It’s just a big thank you bouquet.’’
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.