1. Decide on the number of compartments for your treat box. For young children, consider cutting a hole for a juice box. For others, cut a circle to accommodate a can of pop, bottled water or other beverage.
2. Cover the cereal boxes in wrapping paper.
3. Use your cup or juice box (or other drink) to create a cardboard template for your beverage holes.
4. Using the utility knife, cut the food and beverage compartments. If some of your wrapping paper is sticking up, use a few drops of glue to anchor it in place.
5. Fill your popcorn hole with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Then fill your snack trays with your favorite sweet and salty goodies, and enjoy!
Photos: Couple makes Pinterest home design dreams come true
“People thought we were crazy for tearing up brand new carpet, but we love the warmth and richness that wood floors bring to a space. At the same time, we replaced all of the existing trim with taller, square, craftsman-style basework and casing for a modern farmhouse look,” the Gordons say.
“Our bedroom was a sea of boring gray. I wanted it to be bold and neutral at the same time, so we did a black feature wall for boldness, white for tranquility, and pops of soft color to create warmth," Brooke says.
The Gordons are enjoying what has evolved into a modern farmhouse vibe, but probably not for long. In a few more years, when this house is done, they plan to move on to an even bigger dwelling and a new round of projects.
“We knew having an upstairs laundry room would be a game-changer. However, turning an empty loft into a functional laundry with walls and plumbing was no easy task. This project took about three months from start to finish," the Gordons say.
Photos: Couple makes their Pinterest home design dreams come true
“We just bought it for the space and have fallen in love with it as we updated it,” homeowner Brooke Gordon says of her and husband Ben's builder-grade two-story home.
The Gordons added the feature wall for some instant “wow” upon entering the house, and love the warmth and richness the wood floors bring to the space.
Ben built the floating shelves specifically to go with the extra-long buffet.
The Gordons added a dark feature wall to showcase the unique dining room table.
“Having a vision in our head and turning it into a reality and being pleased with the result is such a cool experience,” Brooke says.
The Gordons have only a few areas of their home left to tackle. Finishing the master bath and adding built-ins in the family room are on that list.
The kitchen redo was the most challenging because it took so much longer than the Gordons had anticipated.
The Gordons replaced countertops and hardware, painted cabinets and replaced some with the floating shelves and installed under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen.
“These rooms were some of the first projects we did when we moved in. We wanted our children to feel settled in our new house, so we designed spaces they each could love," the Gordons say.
“Our only requirement was to use up 150 square feet of subway tile taking up space in our garage. We designed the rest of the bathroom from there," the Gordons say.
Ben helped realize Brooke’s ideal little girl’s room for their 5-year-old, Laney.
