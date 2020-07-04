box

You only need a few simple supplies for this movie snack tray, and half of them are the treats themselves.

 ALISON BUCHLI/THE WORLD-HERALD

Step up your home movie night game with gourmet popcorn and a DIY snack caddy.

Pizza Popcorn

popcorn

Mix up your usual snack with an Italian twist on movie night popcorn.

Makes 6 servings

WHAT YOU NEED

» 10 cups popped popcorn

» ⅓ cup butter

» ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

» ½ teaspoon garlic salt

» ½ teaspoon crushed oregano

» ½ teaspoon crushed basil

» ½ teaspoon salt

WHAT YOU DO

1. In a small sauce pan over medium-high heat, melt butter and add Parmesan cheese and seasonings, stirring until well-combined.

2. Pour mixture over popcorn and toss to coat.

3. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spread coated popcorn on cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes. Serve immediately for best flavor.

Raspberry Peach Lemonade

lemonade

Instead of canned and bottled beverages, try this Raspberry Peach Lemonade. It features fresh fruit and has no added sugar.

Makes 4 servings

WHAT YOU NEED

» ¼ cup agave nectar

» 6 ounces raspberries

» 3 medium peaches, sliced

» 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

WHAT YOU DO

1. In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup water and agave over medium heat until the agave has dissolved, about 1 minute.

2. Add raspberries and peaches and simmer, stirring occasionally, until raspberries have broken down, about 5 minutes.

3. With your blender’s top cap removed, combine raspberry peach mixture until smooth, about 1 minute.

4. Let cool completely before straining through a cheesecloth or fine sieve.

5. In a large pitcher, whisk together raspberry peach mixture, lemon juice and 5 cups water. Refrigerate until well-chilled.

6. Serve over ice and raspberries, if desired.

Snack Pack

WHAT YOU NEED

» Empty cereal boxes

» Wrapping paper

» Stickers

» Utility knife

» Parchment paper

» Popcorn

» Candy

» Beverage

WHAT YOU DO

1. Decide on the number of compartments for your treat box. For young children, consider cutting a hole for a juice box. For others, cut a circle to accommodate a can of pop, bottled water or other beverage.

2. Cover the cereal boxes in wrapping paper.

3. Use your cup or juice box (or other drink) to create a cardboard template for your beverage holes.

4. Using the utility knife, cut the food and beverage compartments. If some of your wrapping paper is sticking up, use a few drops of glue to anchor it in place.

5. Fill your popcorn hole with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Then fill your snack trays with your favorite sweet and salty goodies, and enjoy!

Photos: Couple makes Pinterest home design dreams come true

Photos: Couple makes their Pinterest home design dreams come true

“We just bought it for the space and have fallen in love with it as we updated it,” homeowner Brooke Gordon says of her and husband Ben's builder-grade two-story home.

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email