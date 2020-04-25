I’ve been in a food rut lately — stuck at home and making the same handful of dishes each week.
Feeling the need to mix things up, yet not wanting to make more trips to the store than necessary, I took to social media:
“What have you been cooking lately that doesn’t require unusual ingredients? What’s the family favorite?”
My crowd-sourcing exercise confirmed that I wasn’t alone. Many of us are looking for ideas to break the mealtime monotony.
I hope these recipes and hacks are as inspiring to you as they are to me.
No recipe required
Pinwheels: Tortilla topped with cream cheese, deli meat, cheese. Roll up and slice as an alternative to a sandwich.
Chicken quesadillas: Easy enough for kids to make themselves.
Rice bowls: Build your own, just like Chipotle and Qdoba. Possible toppings include beef, chicken, black beans, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, veggie fajita mix, lettuce, avocado, ranch dressing, corn, olives. Don’t have rice? Use another grain such as quinoa.
Breakfast for dinner: Think eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, pancakes, waffles, French toast, etc.
Tortilla roll-ups: Try enchilada, burrito or taco fillings. Or switch up the flavors with peanut butter and jelly; peanut butter and mini chocolate chips; or deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, cheese and ranch dressing roll-ups.
Lunchable hacks: Serve slices of cheese, deli meats and crackers.
Recipe required
Summer Spaghetti
Serves 3
WHAT YOU NEED
- ½ cup diced onion
- 6 strips bacon
- 1 clove garlic
- 14-ounce can diced tomato
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 8 ounces spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons fresh grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
WHAT YOU DO
1. Cook bacon in a large frying pan. Remove to paper towel to cool. Crumble.
2. Wipe out frying pan, leaving about 2 teaspoons of bacon grease. Over medium heat, add butter and onion. Saute onion until soft.
3. Add garlic and saute another 1-2 minutes.
4. Add diced tomatoes and pinch of red pepper to taste. Cook until warmed through, about 5-10 minutes.
5. Serve tomato sauce over pasta. Top with Parmesan or Romano cheese and bacon.
Adapted from recipe from Kim Carpenter
Mac ’N’ Cheese Taco Bake
Serves 6
WHAT YOU NEED
- 1 package Kraft Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese Dinner
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- ¾ cup water
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 cup salsa
WHAT YOU DO
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Prepare macaroni and cheese dinner according to package directions.
2. While macaroni is cooking, brown the hamburger. Drain. Add taco seasoning and water to meat; simmer 5 minutes.
3. Stir sour cream into prepared macaroni and cheese. Spoon half of the mixture into a 8-inch square baking dish. Top with the taco meat, 1 cup shredded cheese and remaining macaroni mixture. Cover with foil.
4. Bake 15 minutes. Remove foil and top with salsa and remaining ½ cup shredded cheddar. Bake uncovered an additional 5-10 minutes, until cheese is melted.
Jazz it up: For extra crunch, prepare and bake as directed, topping with ½ cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips along with the salsa and cheese.
Courtesy of Sarah Pearson
Taco Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1½ teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1½ teaspoons black pepper
WHAT YOU DO
1. Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Store in a cool, dry place.
2. Use on any meat for tacos, nachos or taco salad. Season meat to taste.
Courtesy of Anne Specht
Breakfast Casserole
WHAT YOU NEED
- 1 pound spicy ground sausage
- 8 mushrooms, sliced or diced
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 8 eggs
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- Crescent roll dough
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
WHAT YOU DO
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. Brown sausage in one pan while sauteing mushrooms in butter in a second pan. Once done, drain extra grease and combine.
3. Stir in eggs and cream cheese and scramble.
4. Grease a square baking pan with shortening. Use half a tube of crescent dough to cover the bottom of pan.
5. Pour in scramble, sprinkle with shredded cheese and cover with the other half of pastry sheet.
6. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown on top.
Courtesy of Mark Davis
Pork Carnitas tacos
WHAT YOU NEED
- 1 pound pork tenderloin
- Small onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 can Rotel-style tomatoes
- 8 ounces salsa
WHAT YOU DO
1. Add all ingredients to a crock pot. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.
2. Remove the pork and shred. Then return meat to the sauce.
3. Serve with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, etc.
Courtesy of Melissa Wagner Filipi
Slow Cooker Soft Chicken Tacos
WHAT YOU NEED
- 3 pounds boneless chicken breasts, thighs or both
- 12-16 ounces salsa
WHAT YOU DO
1. Put chicken and salsa in a slow cooker. Set on low and let cook all day (more than 6 hours; less than 20.)
2. Just before serving, shred chicken.
3. Serve with taco fixings: tortillas, cheese, lettuce, tomato and salsa.
4. Use leftover chicken for enchiladas, tostadas or rice bowls.
Courtesy of Tim Kaldahl
Taco soup
WHAT YOU NEED
- 1 can corn, not drained
- 1 jar salsa
- One can black beans, drained
WHAT YOU DO
1. Dump all three ingredients in one pot, stir and heat.
2. Garnish, to taste, with diced green onions, shredded cheese and sour cream.
3. Serve with corn chips. Dinner is ready in 5 minutes.
Courtesy of Juli Staab
