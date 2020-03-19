After they were forced to cut their guest list from 424 to just a few, Ryan Doud and Beth Ebmeier came up with a novel way of sharing their wedding with friends and family.

It started as a joke, but then the Norfolk, Nebraska, couple decided, why not? If no one can come Saturday because of the coronavirus, they’d bring the wedding to them — via Facebook Live.

“Everyone is adding him on Facebook now just so they can watch the wedding,” Ebmeier said. “They’re sad, but they are really excited we are still getting married.”

The couple have been inundated with calls, texts and friend requests since making the announcement. Some of the people Doud doesn’t even know, but Ebmeier said that could just be because of her large family. They also have a lot of friends in Laurel, Nebraska, where her dad farms.

Doud said they made the decision to overhaul their wedding after announcements last week by President Donald Trump and Gov. Pete Ricketts limiting crowd sizes to 10 or fewer to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There were a lot of tears but then they had to get to work canceling vendors and finding a new site for the ceremony.

“We planned our wedding for a year just to replan a new party in less than a week,” Ebmeier said.

Pastor Marshal Hardy is letting them use a room at First Christian Church, which is closed to large services. Eight chairs have been set out.

Most vendors have been good about refunding their money, the couple said.

Russ Thies of Norfolk had already started baking their nine cakes, but he found other uses for those and is making a medium-sized cake for Saturday's celebration. Laurel florist Jill Sohler is downsizing the couple's order and Louisville photographer Justin Barnes will still be snapping pictures.

Their order for 16 suits shrunk dramatically, but Madonna’s Wedding Belle in Norfolk worked with them on the downsizing of their order.

“We want everyone to look nice,” Ebmeier said. “I still get to wear my dress.”

Just immediate family and each of their best friends will be there to watch in person. Doud plans to set up a tripod to film the wedding, then walk both moms down a very short aisle.

The couple had planned to leave next week for Mexico for their honeymoon, but that is unlikely. A second party to celebrate later this year is on hold, too, as they search for an open date. They said no to one in April and another on Halloween.

Guests keep telling them to think of the stories they’ll have to tell later.

“It’s comical,” Doud said. “But it’s still tough.”