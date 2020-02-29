Wendy has her own story now.
“Wendy,” the long-anticipated second feature from Oscar-nominated director Benh Zeitlin, opened nationwide Friday. It reimagines “Peter Pan” with Wendy (Devin France) as a resourceful heroine who saves her world from disaster. “Wendy” comes to Omaha’s Dundee Theater on March 13.
“Peter Pan” began as a 1904 play by Scottish author J.M. Barrie (1860-1937). He named Wendy in honor of Margaret Henley (1888-1894). Daughter of poet William Ernest Henley, Margaret died of meningitis at age 5. She called Barrie “Fwendy-wendy,” inspiring Wendy Darling’s name.
Many names (including Vanessa, Pamela and Dorian) are author creations, and “friend” is a great meaning. Still, many commentators seem embarrassed by Wendy’s baby-talk origin and insist it’s a form of Gwendoline. There really isn’t good evidence that Wendy was used as a pet form of Gwendoline before Barrie’s play.
Wendy is an English place name and surname. Wendy is a hamlet in Cambridgeshire, meaning “island at a river bend” in Old English.
A local family took its surname from the village. Thomas Wendy (1500-60) was a physician to King Henry VIII and member of Parliament. Over the next four centuries, a few boys were named Wendy after the family. There’s no clue if Barrie knew that when he created Wendy Darling.
Barrie’s play was such a hit in London that a New York production starring Maude Adams premiered in 1905. Soon, real Wendys were born on both sides of the Atlantic.
The name stayed rare in the United States until Barrie’s own goddaughter Marguerite Wendy Jenkins (1912-78) took up acting and made Wendy Barrie her stage name.
Wendy Barrie’s first American film was 1935’s “It’s a Small World” opposite Spencer Tracy. In 1936, Wendy first ranked among the top 1,000 names. Wendy took a big jump when “The Wendy Barrie Show,” one of television’s first talk shows, aired between 1948 and 1950. In 1951, the name ranked 109th.
Walt Disney’s animated “Peter Pan” premiered in 1953, and the famous Broadway musical starring Mary Martin debuted in 1954. In 1958, English actress Wendy Hiller won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Separate Tables.”
The Beach Boys’ 1964 song “Wendy” jumped the name to 39th. A final push came from The Association’s 1967 hit “Windy.” Though its lyrics “stormy eyes that flash at the sound of lies” are about personified weather, many interpreted it as “Wendy,” helping the name peak at 28th in 1970.
Today’s most famous Wendy is probably “Wendy” Thomas (born 1961), whose father, Dave, named his hamburger chain Wendy’s after her in 1969. Befitting a name created from baby talk, Wendy is a nickname from her childhood mispronunciation of Melinda.
Other American Wendys include photographer Ewald (1951), winner of a 1992 Macarthur Fellowship; talk show host Williams (1964), Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Wasserstein (1950-2006), astronaut Lawrence (1959), and Prince protégé guitarist Melvoin (1964). ESPN anchor Wendi Nix (1974) and actress Wendie Malick (1950) (Nina in “Just Shoot Me!” and Victoria in “Hot in Cleveland”) make alternative spellings well-known.
Money launderer’s wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in “Ozark” and psychiatrist Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) on “Billions” are newly famous fictional Wendys.
The typical Wendy turns 50 this year, and the name fell to 969th in 2018, its lowest spot since 1935. Still, most Americans will have a friendy Wendy for a while yet.
