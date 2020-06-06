This week Eustace tries to restore a buzz saw.
“Mountain Men,” the History Channel’s popular reality show about modern wilderness lovers living off the grid, began its ninth season on Thursday. It features Eustace Conway, who left home at age 17 for the woods of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge. In 2002 Elizabeth Gilbert’s biography of Conway, “The Last American Man,” was nominated for the National Book Award.
Eustace is the English form of Latin Eustachius, combining Greek Eustathios “well-built” and Eustachys “fruitful.”
St. Eustace was supposedly martyred in A.D. 118. According to legend, he was a Roman general who converted to Christianity when he saw a crucifix in the antlers of a stag. Eustace, his wife and sons were roasted to death inside a bronze statue of a bull after refusing to make pagan sacrifices.
Modern historians doubt St. Eustace existed, but medieval Christians loved him. Prayers to Eustace were thought especially helpful for overcoming family discord.
England almost had a King Eustace. When King Henry I died in 1135, he wanted daughter Matilda, wife of Count Geoffrey of Anjou, to succeed him. Those who weren’t ready for a reigning Queen proclaimed her cousin Stephen as king. Civil war followed. This ended with Matilda yielding her rights to Stephen, and Stephen proclaiming Matilda’s son Henry as heir.
Stephen’s son was Eustace, Count of Boulogne. He died in 1153, the year before his father, of what many said was a broken heart because Stephen left the throne to Henry instead of him.
Though uncommon, Eustace stayed in use among England’s nobility. It was less popular in the United States, partly because Puritans avoided names of non-Biblical saints.
The 1850 United States Census found 90 Eustaces. The 1851 census of Great Britain had 188, though the two nations then had about the same population. The latest available British census of 1911 included 3,009 Eustaces. The 1910 American census had 1,057, though then the United States had almost twice as many residents.
Eustace hardly appeared in Social Security’s yearly baby name lists until 1912. Only 29 were born at its peak in 1921 — just after “Master Eustace,” a book of short stories by Henry James (1843-1916), was published. In the title story a young mother names her son Eustace “for she meant that he should have the best of everything — the prettiest clothes, the prettiest playthings, and the prettiest name.”
The most famous Eustaces are fictional. In 1925 the cover of the first issue of the New Yorker featured a drawing by Rea Irvin of a monocled dandy with a top hat. Later that year, author Corey Ford named him “Eustace Tilley.” The character reinforced the name’s effete image.
The image was marred again in C.S. Lewis’ Narnia fantasy novels. “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (1952) begins, “There was a boy called Eustace Clarence Scrubb, and he almost deserved it.” Though Eustace grows from arrogant spoiled brat into a courageous hero, that line remains one of the most famous quotes about names in English literature.
Between 1998 and 2010, less than five Eustaces were born in the United States each year. Since 2014, there have been seven or eight. Eustace Conway’s he-man persona (perhaps partly a reaction to teasing about his name) may have caused this tiny revival. Still, for now Eustace remains better known in fiction than reality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.