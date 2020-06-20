Should June 20 be International Swashbuckler’s Day?
Errol Flynn (1909-59), the Hollywood star who became famous playing a heroic pirate in 1935’s “Captain Blood,” was born in Tasmania 111 years ago Saturday.
Errol is a village in Perthshire, Scotland, so ancient its original meaning is unknown. Around 1178, King William I of Scotland granted the barony of Errol to Norman knight William de la Haye.
In 1309, King Robert the Bruce made Gilbert, de la Haye’s great-great-grandson, hereditary High Constable of Scotland. In 1453, James II made Gilbert’s great-great-grandson William Hay first Earl of Erroll. (Spelling was still do-it-yourself in 1453; maps then sometimes used “Arroll” for the village.)
The Earls of Erroll are Scotland’s most important peers, second only to the royal family. Josslyn Hay (1901-41), 22nd Earl of Erroll, became a colonial planter in Kenya. He was murdered there, with his married lover’s husband controversially acquitted of the crime. His grandson, Merlin, 24th Earl, is a computer programmer who is now the House of Lords’ cybersecurity expert.
Errol became a first name in 19th century Scotland. The earliest example, Errol B. Fleming, born 1810, was a teacher of English in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, in 1841.
Victorian novelists loved Errol’s aristocratic image. Most famous is Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “Little Lord Fauntleroy” (1886), where American child Cedric Errol discovers he’s the grandson of the fabulously wealthy English Earl of Dorincourt. Cedric’s influence turns the Earl from a harsh landlord into a compassionate philanthropist.
“Little Lord Fauntleroy” was a huge bestseller, with Cedric as popular in his day as Harry Potter is now. Fauntleroy suits, playing cards and chocolates were sold, one of the first examples of “tie-in” merchandise.
It’s not hard to find examples of boys named “Cedric Errol,” with Errol being the middle name. Prominent New Orleans architect and painter Errol Barron (born 1941) was Cedric Errol Barron Jr. at birth.
Still, the name stayed rare until Flynn became famous. Star of box-office hits like “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938), Variety ranked him the fourth most popular film actor in 1940. Errol first entered the top 1,000 baby names in 1936, peaking at 354th five years later, along with Flynn’s career.
Errol then declined, leaving the top 1,000 in 1986. It had more staying power with African Americans, especially those with Caribbean ancestry, perhaps because Errol Barrow (1920-87) was the first Prime Minister of Barbados after its independence. Jazz pianist Erroll Garner (1921-77) and welterweight boxing champ Errol Spence Jr. (born 1990) also help the name with African Americans.
I asked my friend Errol Waits of Omaha about his experiences as an Errol. Named for his mother’s favorite uncle, he says, “As a kid, I hated the name because it was so different. My high school nemesis called me ‘Airhole’ or ‘aerial.’ As an adult, I really like it. The main difficulty is that people think they’ve misheard and call me Darrell or Earl. I’ve had people in my life that absolutely couldn’t get it right. Once people get it right, they usually remember my name.”
Only 28 Errols were born in the United States in 2018. With names of other 1940s matinee idols like Clark Gable and Ava Gardner now popular, perhaps it’s time for new parents to reconsider the name of Hollywood’s most famous swashbuckler.
