Should March 14 be “E=MC²” Day?
Albert Einstein (1879-1955), creator of that famous equation, was born 141 years ago Saturday in Ulm, Germany. He won the 1921 Nobel Prize in physics. Today, “Einstein” is synonymous with “genius.”
Albert is an ancient Germanic name combining “adal” (noble) and “beraht” (bright). Albert was a French form brought to England by Norman conquerors in 1066. It replaced Old English Æelbriht, source of the surname Albright.
The first famous Albert was St. Albert the Great (1193-1280), who resigned as Bishop of Regensburg in 1262 to devote his life to scholarship. Albert wrote works on astronomy, chemistry, physiology and other subjects. One of the first since ancient times to record careful observations of nature, he’s patron saint of natural scientists.
By 1400, Albert was very rare in England. It’s often assumed that it only revived when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840.
English authors, with their love of reviving medieval names, had rediscovered Albert before that royal wedding. An early example is Eliza Ryves’ 1798 novel “The Hermit of Snowden: or Memoirs of Albert and Lavinia,” promoted by literary critic Isaac D’Israeli, father of Benjamin, Victoria’s favorite prime minister.
In the U.S., Albert was well-known through Swiss-born Albert Gallatin (1761-1849). Gallatin was secretary of the treasury from 1801 to 1814, the longest anyone’s had that job. Gallatin later became an expert on Native American languages, being one of the first to conclude that American Indians arrived from Asia in prehistoric times.
So Albert was in use on both sides of the Atlantic before 1840. There’s no denying, though, that Prince Albert’s fame skyrocketed it. In 1850, Albert was No. 20 in England. In 1880, when Social Security’s baby name data begins, it ranked No. 15 in the U.S.
Albert’s use stayed remarkably steady for years. Peaking at No. 14 in 1910, it was among the top 100 through 1967. Part of its staying power came from German, Austrian and Jewish immigrants, while Italian Albertos became Alberts in America.
St. Albert and Einstein aren’t the only scientist Alberts. Albert A. Michelsen (1852-1931) won the 1907 Nobel Prize in physics for measuring the speed of light. Albert Sabin (1906-93) created the oral polio vaccine. Albert Ghiorso (1915-2010) co-discovered 12 elements on the periodic table (including Einsteinium in 1952). Psychologist Albert Bandura (1925) is the foremost expert on observational learning.
Alberts in entertainment include film producer Broccoli (1909-96), Blue Oyster Cult drummer Bouchard (1947) and actor Molina (1953). Comedian Albert Brooks was born Albert Lawrence Einstein in 1947. If he used his real name, people would think it a bad joke.
Many American Alberts go by Al, including Al Gore (1948), the 45th vice president, and weatherman Al Roker (1954).
Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965) won the 1952 Nobel Peace Prize. At age 33, he was renowned as a superb organist and a brilliant theologian. He then became a physician and established a hospital at Lambaréné in the jungles of Gabon, promoting his philosophy of reverence for life. Schweitzer was one of history’s greatest humanitarians, the Mother Teresa of his day.
Albert ranked only 452nd for babies in 2018. With names like Walter and Conrad on the rise, and scientific and ethical geniuses like Einstein and Schweitzer to serve as namesakes, Albert deserves its own comeback soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.