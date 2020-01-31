Have you seen Lorraine’s play?
“A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry (1930-65), where an African American family in Chicago decides how to spend an insurance payout while dealing with racial prejudice, is at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Feb. 9. In 1959, “Raisin” was the first play by a black woman ever produced on Broadway. Hansberry wrote the script for the 1961 film starring Sidney Poitier, and successful Broadway revivals in 2004 and 2014 garnered several Tony Awards.
Lorraine is a region in northeastern France. It’s the modern form of Lotharingia, a medieval kingdom named after its first ruler, Lothair II (835-869), a great-grandson of Charlemagne.
France and England fought to control northern France for centuries. In the 1300s, prophecies claiming France would be saved by “a virgin from the borders of Lorraine” began to spread.
In 1429, when a teenager from Domrémy, a village in the small part of Lorraine that was then part of France (the rest was the Holy Roman Empire’s Duchy of Lorraine) appeared at the French court saying God told her to lead an army to lift the English siege of Orléans, the prophecies helped her be believed.
Today in English, that virgin is called St. Joan of Arc (1412-31). Though in France, she’s most often “Jeanne d’Arc,” she’s sometimes called “Jeanne de Lorraine.”
France annexed all of Lorraine in 1766. Then in 1870, after the Franco-Prussian War, Lorraine’s northern quarter was conquered by Germany. Patriotic French parents responded by naming daughters Lorraine. France regained all of Lorraine after World War I.
When Joan of Arc was canonized in 1920, the Catholic church accepted Lorraine as a baptismal name in her honor. Though now rare in France, Lorraine is still occasionally given in the region of Lorraine and by descendants of the French nobility.
A few American parents named daughters Lorraine, probably as a variation of Laura, in the early 19th century. The 1850 census found over 30, most in upstate New York.
Publicity about the Franco-Prussian War helped the name rise. This accelerated after American novelist Robert W. Chambers published “Lorraine: A Romance” in 1897. There, Lorraine, daughter of the Marquis de Nesville, is saved by (and marries) American adventurer Jack Marche after her father is killed piloting a military balloon.
World War I gave the place Lorraine even more publicity. Ranking 116th for babies in 1917, Lorraine jumped to 69th in 1918.
Hollywood pushed Lorraine to its peak. Silent film actress Lorraine Eason (1904-86) starred in 26 films in 1927 (mostly shorts). Lorraine’s top rank of 39th came in 1928.
Though Lorraine stayed in the top 100 until 1949, it then swiftly receded except for a minor uptick in 1985, when Lea Thompson played Marty McFly’s mom, Lorraine, in “Back to the Future.”
Famous Lorraines besides Hansberry include Lorraine Warren (1927-2019), a controversial paranormal investigator whose work inspired “The Conjuring” (2013) and other horror films; and actress Lorraine Bracco (born 1954), best known for her Oscar-nominated performance as mobster’s wife Karen Friedman Hill in “Goodfellas” (1990), and as psychotherapist Jennifer Melfi on “The Sopranos” (1999-2007).
Lorraine’s low point was in 2010, when only 87 American newborns received it. There were 137 born in 2018, even as the total number of births declined. The name Lorraine may soon be in the sun again.
