Bake these cookies and you’ll have the whole world in your hands.

Earth Day

Sugar Cookies

WHAT YOU NEED

1¼ cups white sugar

1 cup butter

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

Blue and green food coloring

Optional: heart candy decoration

WHAT YOU DO

1. Heat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease two cookie sheets.

2. Cream together sugar and butter. Beat in egg yolks, almond and vanilla extract.

3. Add flour, baking soda and cream of tartar. Stir. (Note: Dough will be firm.)

4. Divide dough in half. Add blue food coloring to one half and green food coloring to the other half.

5. Pinch off pieces of both the blue and green dough. Swirl them together and roll into a walnut-sized ball.

6. Place dough balls 2 inches apart on cookie sheet; don’t flatten. Bake 10 to 11 minutes, until tops are cracked. Add optional heart candy decoration with about a minute left in the bake time.

7. Remove to wire rack to cool before serving.

Adapted from tammileetips.com and dashofsanity.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

