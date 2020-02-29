You have the ring. Now you need the location. And wouldn’t it be nice if someone would just point you in the right direction?

That’s easily arranged on the Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m. March 8, is designed for anyone who has an upcoming wedding and is looking for the perfect place to celebrate.

The tour makes it convenient to compare venues, narrow choices and then circle back for a closer look and a booking on a couple’s own time.

VIP Sedan & Limousine will chauffeur guests to 12 participating venues on two routes in the metro area.

Omaha Design Center/The Downtown Club, 1502 Cuming St., is the launch point for The Downtown Tour.

20200301_liv_ring_art(3)

The Omaha Design Center/The Downtown Club is a launch point for the Wedding Essentials Rings Around the City Tour on March 8. From here, participants will be chauffeured to six other downtown Omaha venues for open houses from noon to 4 p.m.

The featured venues are:

  • Bayliss Park Hall, 530 1st Ave., Council Bluffs
  • Marriott Capitol District, 222 N. 10th St.
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Old Market, 555 S. 10th St.
  • Empire Room, 200 S. 31st. Ave.
  • Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
  • The Living Room, 1111
  • N. 13th St.

The West Omaha Tour begins at Villa Aletta, 4714 N. 120th St. From there, the tour continues to:

  • Bel Air Banquet Room, Bel Air Plaza, 12100 West Center Road
  • Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St.
  • Marriott Omaha Regency, 10220 Regency Circle
  • Omaha Police Officers Association Hall, 13445 Cryer Ave.

Tickets, $15, are good for two and must be reserved in advance at omaha.com/ringtix. Reservations are limited to 75 couples for each tour.

Ring Around the City also has a virtual tour component at omaha.com/ringaroundthecity. Participating there are Ralston Arena, The Matt Bar & Grill, UNO Thompson Alumni Center and Scottish Rite.

The tour’s presenting sponsor is Omaha Event Group, which manages Omaha Design Center, Empire Room, Il Palazzo and The Downtown Club.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

