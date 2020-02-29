You have the ring. Now you need the location. And wouldn’t it be nice if someone would just point you in the right direction?
That’s easily arranged on the Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m. March 8, is designed for anyone who has an upcoming wedding and is looking for the perfect place to celebrate.
The tour makes it convenient to compare venues, narrow choices and then circle back for a closer look and a booking on a couple’s own time.
VIP Sedan & Limousine will chauffeur guests to 12 participating venues on two routes in the metro area.
Omaha Design Center/The Downtown Club, 1502 Cuming St., is the launch point for The Downtown Tour.
The Omaha Design Center/The Downtown Club is a launch point for the Wedding Essentials Rings Around the City Tour on March 8. From here, participants will be chauffeured to six other downtown Omaha venues for open houses from noon to 4 p.m.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bayliss Park Hall, 530 1st Ave., Council Bluffs Marriott Capitol District, 222 N. 10th St. Embassy Suites by Hilton Old Market, 555 S. 10th St. Empire Room, 200 S. 31st. Ave. Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The Living Room, 1111 N. 13th St.
The West Omaha Tour begins at Villa Aletta, 4714 N. 120th St. From there, the tour continues to:
Bel Air Banquet Room, Bel Air Plaza, 12100 West Center Road Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St. Marriott Omaha Regency, 10220 Regency Circle Omaha Police Officers Association Hall, 13445 Cryer Ave.
Tickets, $15, are good for two and must be reserved in advance at
omaha.com/ringtix. Reservations are limited to 75 couples for each tour.
Ring Around the City also has a virtual tour component at
omaha.com/ringaroundthecity. Participating there are Ralston Arena, The Matt Bar & Grill, UNO Thompson Alumni Center and Scottish Rite.
The tour’s presenting sponsor is Omaha Event Group, which manages Omaha Design Center, Empire Room, Il Palazzo and The Downtown Club.
Omaha’s most popular parks
Benson Park
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dewey Park
Dewey Park, in the heart of Midtown at 550 Turner Blvd., is known for its outdoor tennis courts. Dewey Park will be adding a brand new, state-of-the-art dog park in 2019.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elmwood Park
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flanagan Park
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
Fontenelle Park
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Glenn Cunningham Lake
Glenn Cunningham Lake, 8305 Rainwood Road, has horse riding trails and a lake where park-goers can enjoy boating and fishing. There are also walking trails around the lake’s leafy acres.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Hanscom Park
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock Park
Hitchcock Park, 5015 S. 45th St., features the Motto McLean Ice Arena, walking paths, a playground, picnic shelter, lagoon and an outdoor 50-meter pool.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hummel Park
At 3033 Hummel Road, this park offers both amazing views and activities for the whole family, including disc golf, trails, playgrounds and day camp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Levi Carter Park
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Park
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millers Landing
Located on the Missouri River, the Millers Landing Park is home to Lewis & Clark interpretive exhibits, riverfront walking trails and a picnic shelter overlooking the park lake.
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
Miller Park
Miller Park, 2707 Redick Ave., has a pool, playground and 9-hole golf course. Planned improvements include a scenic walking path, a new splash pad and the Kerrie Orozco baseball field.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Preserve
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seymour Smith Park
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park, 4020 Hoctor Blvd., has a lagoon and a 9-hole golf course. The area, after a project completed in the spring of 2017, also has a diverse wildlife habitat and a lake stocked with fish.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Standing Bear Park
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tranquility Park
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Youngman Park
Youngman Park, near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road, features no-wake boating and fishing on Youngman Lake, a playground, picnic area and open space for other outdoor activities.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zorinsky Park
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.