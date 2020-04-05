We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

World War II kept Chuck and Norma Guthrie from celebrating their first three wedding anniversaries together.

This week, a plate of glass will keep them apart for their 78th.

Norma broke her hip and is recuperating in an Omaha nursing home. Chuck stopped by every day until the coronavirus arrived and visits were prohibited.

He still comes often, bringing Norma her favorite chocolate malt or another treat. But he has to hand them off to the staff because he and Norma can only talk by phone through the window.

“It’s hard,” said daughter Sharon Timmerman of McCook, Nebraska. “The good part is, she knows what’s happening. She understands the situation.”

Norma, 97, and Charles, 98, met at a roller skating rink and were married at Holy Cross Catholic Church on April 8, 1942.

Chuck knew he was going to be deployed, and asked Norma’s dad for her hand in marriage. At first, he said no. Little did he know that the couple would one day have one of the longest-running marriages in Nebraska.

After the ceremony, the U.S. Army sent Chuck to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

“They saw each other only once in three years,” Timmerman said.

When the war ended, Chuck returned and worked at Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base until his retirement in 1977. Norma worked at Mutual Protective Insurance Company.

They had three children, including Charlie Guthrie and Debi Grashorn, both of Omaha. They had planned to celebrate together, but that’s been canceled. Family and friends are sending cards instead. Timmerman said thankfully they’ve had many other anniversary parties through the years.

Norma and Chuck say their family has been their hobby, although they loved to travel, too. They credit prayer, hope, good communication and commitment for their long marriage.

“We tried to take care of ourselves and kept active,” Norma said. “We would try to do something every day that would get us out of the house.”

The separation has been hard on her dad, Timmerman said. He’s grown quieter and can’t turn to watching his favorite sports.

But Norma keeps working on sorting and identifying all the family photos. She’s not writing on the back.

“I’ll wait for dad,” she said, “so we can do that together.”