Happy Birthday to Omaha’s famous rock star!
Singer and songwriter Conor Oberst turned 40 on Saturday. He released his debut album and helped found Omaha’s Saddle Creek Records at age 13. Oberst has played in several bands and done solo work. His longest stint was with Bright Eyes (1995-2011), which last month announced that it will start touring and recording again.
Conor is the modern form of ancient Irish Conchobar, from “con” (dog) and “cobar” (desiring, liking).
In Irish myth Conchobar mac Nessa is a king of Ulster. His mother, Ness, convinces her husband, King Fergus, to make 7-year-old Conchobar nominal king for a year to cement his royal status. Ness makes such wise decisions for her son that Ulster’s nobles keep him king permanently. As an adult, Conchobar wins a war against Queen Medb of Connacht when she attempts to steal Ulster’s famous stud bull.
Though Conchobar of Ulster is mythical, the name was common in medieval Ireland. Many O’Connors trace ancestry to Conchobar mac Taidg, a King of Connacht who died in 882.
When English rulers suppressed Gaelic names, the Irish adopted Cornelius as Conor’s substitute — but kept using Connie as Cornelius’s nickname. Irish American baseball pitcher Connie Mack (1862-1956) was “Cornelius McGillicuddy” on his birth certificate.
Conner is an English surname from Old English “cunnere” (“examiner”), indicating one’s ancestor was an inspector of measures in alehouses. It’s often been confused with Conor. Many American Conner families are probably O’Connors in disguise.
In the United States, all spellings were rare as first names. The 1940 census found merely 591 Conners, 408 Connors and 96 Conors.
Irish nationalism revived Conor in the 19th century. Controversial Irish politician and historian Conor Cruise O’Brien (1971-2008) kept the name known.
Irish Americans rediscovered Conor in the 1970s. It first appeared among the top thousand names in 1977, rising to 620th in 1985.
Connor first beat Conor as the top spelling in 1986 — probably because of the film “Highlander.” Christopher Lambert starred as Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish swordsman battling foes who can only be killed by beheading. “Highlander” was a cult hit, spawning several sequels.
Connor boomed, peaking at 38th in 2004. Conner had a smaller upswing, reaching 127th in 2005. Conor’s 1993 peak, at 232nd, is linked to Eric Clapton’s song “Tears in Heaven,” inspired by the death of his young son Conor in 1991.
Connor is receding very slowly, still ranking 57th in 2018, when 6,058 were born. Though still way behind, Conor has doubled in use since 2014, when the 994 born ranked it 336th.
That surge may be due to Irishman Conor McGregor (born 1988), a mixed martial artist who is one of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest stars. His August 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. had 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.
Connor’s 1990s boom spawned new media stars Franta (1992), with 5.5 million YouTube followers, and Darlington (1995) with 2.6 million followers of his comedy videos on TikTok. The best known Connor may still be actor Trinneer (1969), engineer Trip Tucker on “Star Trek: Enterprise” and wraith Michael on “Stargate Atlantis.”
Oberst’s 2009 song “Bloodline” says “it feels scary to be ordinary in a world that don’t know your name.” That’s something he (and thousands of other living Conors and Connors) won’t have to worry about for a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.