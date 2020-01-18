Do you know where Arrokoth is?
At its meeting in New Orleans on Jan. 3, the American Name Society voted Arrokoth 2019’s Name of the Year.
In November, NASA announced this as the name of “minor planet 486958.” Before the New Horizons probe flew over this far-away rock in the Kuiper Belt on Jan. 1, 2019, NASA received about 34,000 name suggestions. Their initial selection, Ultima Thule, was abandoned when it turned out that Ultima Thule was used by Nazi occultists as the mythical home of the “Aryan race.” Arrokoth means “sky” in Powhatan, an extinct Algonquian language formerly spoken in eastern Virginia.
ANS chose Names of the Year for place names, artistic-literary names, personal names, trade names, e-names and miscellaneous names before picking the overall Name of the Year.
Arrokoth won the place name category. Ukraine was another nominee. The prominence of this eastern European republic because of the impeachment hearings may have finally gotten Americans to stop calling it “The Ukraine.”
“Greta Thunberg” won personal name of the year. Swedish teen Thunberg, who turned 17 on Jan. 3, leads a global youth movement addressing climate change. She was chosen as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, and her name has become a byword for youth climate activists. Their influence on politics is called the Greta Effect. A documentary film about the movement is titled “Make the World Greta Again.”
Other personal name nominees included AOC, the initials by which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is known, and “The Whistleblower,” which morphed from a generic term into a nickname for the anonymous person who first brought the Trump administration’s actions in Ukraine to Congress’ attention.
Less political nominees were “Karen,” now used as a mocking slur against supposedly insensitive, self-absorbed Generation X white women — even though in the U.S. the name Karen is much more common among baby boomers than Generation X — and Kavosiey Smoke, a running back for the University of Kentucky from Wetumpka, Alabama. Kavosiey was named about the time Tim Meadows of “SNL” fame starred in “The Ladies Man” as Leon Phelps, whose comically inept romantic escapades usually included a bottle of Courvoisier cognac.
#Fridaysforfuture won the new e-name of the year category, the first time ANS bestowed it. This hashtag is the name of Thunberg’s movement, referring to her original Swedish protests on Fridays. It’s spawned many other e-names, and also names for analogous protest groups (Scientists for Future, Parents for Future, All for Future).
TikTok won 2019’s Trade Name of the Year. TikTok, an app for making and sharing short videos launched internationally in September 2017 and now has more than 500 million users. It’s the first Chinese-made app with mass worldwide success.
Another Trade Name nominee was Dow Jones. During 2019, the stock index was noted for its large number of record highs and many wide swings in value.
Baby Yoda triumphed as artistic-literary name of the year. In the Disney Plus “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” a recurring character with saucer eyes and batlike ears is known simply as The Child. But viewers quickly dubbed him “Baby Yoda.” The character is almost always called that on social media. It’s unusual for the common name of a fictional character to be created by fans instead of writers or producers.
Another Artistic Name nominee was Billie Eilish, stage name of the singer and songwriter whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Her world tour comes to Omaha on March 29. “The Overstory,” Richard Powers’ bestselling Pulitzer Prize-winning novel in which the environmental activist characters have a near-mystical relationship with trees, also got a nod.
“Antivax(x)er” was chosen as miscellaneous name of the year. Anti-vaxxers are adults reluctant to receive or allow their children to be given a medical vaccination. Although Merriam-Webster says the word first was attested in English in 2009, it reached prominence in 2019, when health experts worldwide became alarmed by the reemergence of many contagious diseases. The highest rate of Google searches ever reached for the word came in April.
ANS voters spontaneously chose a Name of the Decade for 2010-19. “Brexit” won that title. This name for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, created before the U.K.’s June 2016 referendum by blending “Britain” with “exit,” has spawned many similar names. For example, advocates for Texas and California independence use “Texit” and “Calexit.” Hashtags #Orexit, #Washexit and #Nevexit are used by those who wish Oregon, Washington and Nevada to join with California in a new nation. “Brexicon” is an Internet list of terms dealing with Brexit.
Which would you have voted for?
