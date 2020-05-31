Ask five people what a wildflower is, and Scott Evans says you’ll get five different answers.
Evans, the horticulture program director for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, says it’s a plant that doesn’t need a lot of attention.
“We stick it in the ground and we walk away,” he said. “You don’t have to mulch or prune. You don’t have to do anything. It doesn’t need water, fertilizer or insect control.”
Nebraska Wildflower Week, which started Friday, is an ideal time to learn more about different approaches to wildflower gardening, plus soak up tips if you think you might like to establish a prairie-like patch of your own.
In the Omaha metro area, Evans suggests checking out the pollinator garden maintained by the extension’s master gardeners at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2530 S. 165th Ave. It contains many wildflowers.
Another key resource is the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, which offers a list of wildflowers as well as other helpful information for starting a garden at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.
