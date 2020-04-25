5 other things to remember

1.Start small. While the current situation may have you feeling that you need to go "all out," having a successful small garden will be more productive than an unsuccessful large one.

2. Pick a few of the crops you and your family enjoy to focus on, but don't be afraid to try a few new things.

3. One of the biggest mistakes new gardeners make is planting too much in a small space. Plants start small but will get much bigger as they mature.

4. Weeds can compete for nutrients and water and also spread diseases. To help reduce weeds and conserve water use a mulch of straw or shredded newspaper around your plants.

5. If you have questions or need guidance, Nebraska Extension resources and experts are there to help Check out extension.unl.edu for online guides and to find experts in your area that can answer your questions (for free) via email or phone. Check out GROBigRed.com for timely articles from experts in the Omaha metro area.