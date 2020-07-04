Have you lost a ring or watch?

Theringfinders.com specializes in helping people find lost items.

Metal detecting experts such as Tony Reese will search for rings, watches, pendants, keys and cell phones.

“There is a lot of lost jewelry out there,’’ Reese said.

He’s needed three trips and 30 hours to find a ring in 5 feet of water near Lexington. He once found a class ring lost on the family farm 40 years earlier by a then 17-year-old.

The metal detector he used to find the Elonich ring is completely submersible and comes with underwater headphones, so the signal can be heard when something is found.

Reese said his dad got him interested in metal detecting in the 1970s.

“I like the history -- being able to find older coins and artifacts,’’ he said. “It’s pretty neat.’’