Emily Moody couldn’t talk on the phone.

It was recess time, and she was playing tag with her kids.

“I lost,” she said.

Emily wasn’t supposed to be outside with daughters Lydia, 9, and Janie, 5. According to the schedule she created for the family when they began socially distancing because of the coronavirus, she and husband Craig should have been working.

But Emily couldn’t resist her children’s pleas. And for her, that’s the hardest part of the family’s new reality.

How do you balance working from home while home-schooling and caring for your children at the same time?

“I guess it’s mom guilt,” she said. “I need to be with my kids, too. You are really pulled both ways.”

Emily is a physical therapist and ergonomic specialist for Mutual of Omaha. Craig owns a small business, Verdis Group. They feel incredibly lucky they can work from home.

Both are very organized people, so it was natural for Emily to customize a schedule she saw on social media.

She took it up a notch. Their day starts at 5 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Every hour is scheduled, but she says that’s the only way they know how to handle the challenge ahead of them. Of course, adjustments are allowed.

“Last night, my husband worked,” Emily said. “I thought I was going to work, but I just social mediad.”

The next day, they had to put in a movie at rest time because both parents had a conference call.

“That just changes everything at home,” Emily said. “You have to have a lot of flexibility, for sure.”

That early wake-up is necessary, though, so the couple can sneak in a few hours of work before the girls are up, dressed and teeth-brushed, and ready to learn at 8:30.

Right now, Emily helps one child with school time and Craig the other, but that could change as their schedule morphs to meet their needs the next few weeks and maybe months. Creative time and recess afterward give both parents a few more hours of work time.

Emily Moody and Lydia, 9, sneak up on Janie, 5, while playing Red Light, Green Light outside their home in Omaha on Wednesday.

Or at least that’s how it’s supposed to go. Sometimes, recess calls or someone needs a little extra attention.

“My 5-year-old sat on my lap during a conference call yesterday,” Emily said. “I muted it a lot.”

Rest time and more schooling follow after lunch, culminating with one of the best parts of the day.

From 4 to 5 p.m., it’s dance time. Out comes Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and, of course, Lizzo, and there’s a whole lot of shaking going on. That hour is very easy for the Moody family to fill.

“We usually let the girls choose,” Emily said. “They are pretty hip for 5 and 9. Thank goodness for that. It’s not little kids’ tunes.”

Dinner follows, and then free time. The girls can finally get on the iPad they share or watch TV. Emily and Craig work or squeeze in some badly needed me time.

At 9 p.m., Emily connects on Google Hangout with five of her friends. No mention of what is happening in the world is allowed.

But they do talk about whether they’ll ever be able to get their hair cut again, or who needs what if someone is going to the grocery store.

“They are all completely social isolating,” Emily said. “We are all taking it very seriously.”

The Moodys have tried to keep discussions about the disease light for the girls, though. They’ve told them there is a sickness going around and there’s a lot of germs, so they need to avoid going to school and work.

Janie thought home school sounded awesome. Lydia, a third grader at Washington Elementary, was sad that she wasn’t going to see her teachers and friends.

“I think they are digging the schedule,” Emily said. “They are getting bonus points for good things. We don’t know what the reward is. We’re going to have to come up with something good.”

It gets a little harder when they can’t play with their best friend across the street or pet the dog of an elderly neighbor to keep her safe from virus germs.

That’s when FaceTime may come in handy, both for pals and to connect with Grandma and Grandpa.

“A little 5-year-old FaceTiming would be adorable,” Emily said.

It’s kind of scary for both parents to think this could go on for months . Both Emily and Craig are social animals and very involved in the community. But Craig is all in, and Emily says she is, too.

“You know, it is what it is,” she said. “We are going to have to make the best of it.”

Then it was time to end the interview — done by phone, of course, since no one is allowed in the house. It was almost 1 o’clock.

“We are heading into what should be quiet time,” Emily said. “Naps, reading, puzzles. No one is going to nap, let’s be honest.”

