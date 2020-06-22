Continuing coronavirus concerns have prompted the Aksarben Foundation and the Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee to push the 2020 Aksarben Ball into the new year.
The event will be held Jan. 9 at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The previous date was Oct. 17.
“Rescheduling this event will enable us to provide the experience that our donors, guests and participants expect and deserve in a safe environment,” said Sandra Reding, president of the foundation.
“Deciding to postpone our annual event wasn’t an easy call,” said Sam Hohman, Women’s Ball Committee chair. “We considered various options but ultimately felt delaying the event until January would be the best way to honor this year’s participants and give us all reason to come together and celebrate the community at the start of the new year.”
The Aksarben Ball is a statewide celebration that, for the past 125 years, has recognized and celebrated civic-minded Nebraska families for contributions to their communities and state.
The event also raises money to help deserving students with critical financial needs attend a Nebraska college or university of their choice through scholarships given by the Aksarben Foundation, Reding said.
Each year, more than $1 million is awarded by the foundation, a network of business and community leaders committed to advancements in education, workforce development and civic projects through private, public and philanthropic partnerships.
The foundation and the Women's Ball Committee have set the 2021 ball for Oct. 23, also at the CHI Health Center.
Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.
