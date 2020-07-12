Eric Carraher says he couldn’t have gotten a better response from the neighbors who finally got a look inside 700 Fairacres Road.
“They were blown away.”
Carraher, the Realtor and designer, and contractor Landon Valdez of Platinum Solutions Construction held an open house just for the neighborhood when the property at the corner of Fairacres Road and Underwood Avenue went up for sale recently for $1.5 million.
After all, he said, they had been dealing with the mess for 2½ years as the more than $700,000 in updates were carried out.
Carraher actually thinks that a neighbor could be the perfect buyer. They’d get all the perks of a new build without having to leave the prestigious and historic Fairacres area.
“It’s completely done and refinished and a brand-new house,” he said.
The inside of the 1939 home was taken down to the studs. The electrical and plumbing were redone, and the roof, gutters, doors, windows and tile were replaced.
An addition at the back of the now 5,061-square-foot house created space for a massive kitchen, a master suite and a fifth bedroom or theater room on the lower level.
About the only thing that remained after demolition was the living room fireplace and the corner cupboards in the dining room, which Carraher liked.
“We wanted to make it brand new but keep some of the character,” he said.
It’s the biggest renovation of the 37-year-old’s career. He has been selling real estate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate for eight years. He started Meraki Realty Group four years ago, and he also represents a builder group.
He, his wife, Adrianna, and Valdez have redone nine homes in the past five years. He hates the word “flipping.”
“We buy the house that’s the biggest eyesore and turn it into the best house on the block,” Carraher said.
It’s nothing like you see on TV, he said, unless you watch the shows where something unexpected goes wrong at every house. In their nine renovations, they’ve run the gamut from having to clean out a hoarder’s home and dealing with a squatter to more mundane plumbing and foundation issues.
It’s always a gamble to fix up a house and then get the right price, Carraher said, but he can’t imagine doing anything else.
“I went to school to be a chef, and found this world and fell in love with it,” he said.
At 700 Fairacres Road, resealing the basement after finding a minor leak was the unexpected. There was nothing wrong with the house overall; it just needed updating.
“I wanted to create an open concept in the kitchen and living space,” he said. “But I thought the grand entrance was really important with the staircase, two-story entrance and the Juliette balcony.”
He loves how the roomy kitchen turned out (eight people can sit at the island) and how open and bright the space feels.
While some have wondered about the less-than-grand front porch, Carraher said it goes with the understated boho vibe of the interior.
Landscaping is personal, so he’s leaving that to the buyer. He did add a short wall at the corner emblazoned with the number 700.
You couldn’t ask for a more prestigious address, he said, joking that it’s worth an extra $150,000 to the price tag.
The project gave him a chance to really show what he can do.
“To make something beautiful and cool and be a statement instead of the house on the corner that is falling apart,” he said. “I love that.”
