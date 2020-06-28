Liekhus, LaVerna M. April 10, 1938 - June 25, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband Dean; and son Russell. Survived by daughter, Bonnie (Duane) Baker; son, Bryan (Lori); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother George (Marlene) Uhing. Private Family Services.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.