Going to bed hungry, he says, isn’t the worst thing in the world. It’s seeing your two little brothers go to bed hungry. And not being able to help.
“Let me tell you, that is a life-changing situation,” says Dr. Jorge Zuniga, an assistant professor of biomechanics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who grew up in Chile with little chance of changing the world.
Yet he did. In a superhero way.
“When you see other people suffering, all of a sudden you’re not the center of the universe,” Zuniga says. “And when you have that deep into your bones, the only thing you want to do when you reverse your own situation is to give it back.”
Zuniga has become a hero to thousands of kids around the world who need prosthetic hands and upper limbs — and to their families, who often can’t afford the standard models. And in the process, he has helped the university become No. 1 in the development and testing of 3D-printed prosthetics.
A few years back, when Zuniga was director of Creighton University’s 3D Research and Innovation Lab, he became a pioneer in the printing of 3D mechanical hands when he created the Cyborg Beast, a design that people around the world can download for free. The Beast hand costs just $50 to make. Because of that, families now can afford new ones over the years to match how fast their kids grow.
And the Beast looks super cool. Like something a superhero would wear while saving the world. Kids pick their own colors and create their own look — a pink hand for a kid who loves pink, an Iron Man hand for a kid who loves Iron Man. The possibilities are endless.
In 2014, MSN.com named the Cyborg Beast a top invention of the year. As of October 2018, Zuniga’s Beast design had been downloaded nearly 60,000 times.
Zuniga is working on the next-generation devices: electronic limbs. He’s the lead investigator for a two-year, $150,000 grant through the University of Nebraska’s Collaboration Initiative.
