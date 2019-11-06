Omaha native Jocelyn was born in 1997, three years after Hootie & the Blowfish released their mainstream debut album, “Cracked Rear View.” In July, she opened for the iconic pop-rockers in Pennsylvania and then joined them in Indiana and Wisconsin in August – her biggest crowds to date.
“When I’m performing, it’s like a meditation,” she says. “I have a blast.”
Whether she’s touring, performing or recharging at home in Omaha, Jocelyn operates at the intersection of ambition, creativity and drive.
“The day I found (singer/songwriter) Ed Sheeran on YouTube, I knew I was going to do that somehow or some way,” she says.
Jocelyn was 14 at the time and a student at Millard South High School. Some friends gave her an old guitar – one they were planning to destroy – and before long, she had taught herself all of Sheeran’s first album.
“After that, I started writing songs,” she says. “I wrote my first song, ‘Burn It Down,’ two weeks after I got my guitar.”
At 15, a street corner performance in the Old Market led to a pivotal invite to play an open mic night at the Side Door Lounge (now the Down Under Lounge). “That’s where I met my community. The first time I stepped up on that stage, everyone was cheering me on. It was endless support from there and still, I go there and I am at home.”
Local musician Aly Peeler introduced Jocelyn to her now-manager and mentor Jeff McClain of Midlands Music Group.
“The first question I asked was, ‘How are your grades at school?’” McClain says. “I said, ‘If you want to be in this business, you better start showing it by getting your grades up.’ Guess what, she got her grades up.”
Jocelyn continued writing and performing, and when a video for her original song, “Just Like Everybody Else,” went viral, her career really started to soar.
With her powerful voice and pop-acoustic sound, she found herself performing on TV for Steve Harvey’s “Showcase” at the Apollo Theater and for Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker on an episode of “Celebrity Undercover Boss.”
In 2018, Jocelyn signed with iconic music label BMG. She released an EP, “Good to Me,” earlier this year and a single, “Speak Up,” before that. She says a full-length album is next, along with more performing and more “spreading love and positivity” – and not just through her music. Jocelyn wants to use her experiences to impact others in Omaha.
“We’ve actually started that process,” McClain says. He and Jocelyn are working with Millard Public Schools to develop a music-focused mentoring program that reinforces concepts such as work ethic and discipline.
“From a very young age, I had a mentor,” Jocelyn says. “I want these kids to know how important it is to have a role model, someone to look out for you.”
Backed by her own mentors – Peeler, McClain and others – Jocelyn says she is planning for a long career in music. The key, she believes, is consistency: “Just keep doing it. Don’t stop. Keep going.”
And no matter where she goes from here, she says she always wants to maintain her connection to Omaha.
“It’s my home.”
