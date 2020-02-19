If you’ve ever done a kitchen remodel, you know how everything, from the countertops to the drawer pulls, seems like a priority.
But with the average reno for a small kitchen costing $25,067 (or $150 per square foot), according to a Home Advisor survey, you’ll have to curb your enthusiasm and prioritize. Our suggestions:
Where to spend
Cabinets: “Quality is most important,” says interior designer Jennifer Ribek of Jupiter, Florida. “It’s a large purchase, and you want the cabinets to last and the finish to hold up to wear and tear.” Look for doors and drawers made of solid wood or plywood, with a strong top-coat finish.
Countertops: Here’s a way to save: Get a remnant in a sturdy material like quartz or granite for the island, which is in constant use, and a simple, affordable material like butcher block for the perimeter countertops.
Open floor plan: “An open floor plan is most important to buyers and worth the investment,” says Ribek. “Opening up the space creates a nice flow and allows better social interaction.”
Where to save
Appliances: Instead of top-of-the-line models, look for energy-efficient standard appliances in a rich finish like still-going-strong stainless steel.
Backsplash: Once you start researching backsplashes, you’ll discover many choices are affordable. One budget-friendly favorite is subway tile. The classic tile measures 3x6, but you can also buy a larger format size like 4x8 or 4x12; the bigger size works well in making a small kitchen seem more spacious.
Lighting: While lighting sets the mood of a room and brightens the space, the fixtures lend lots of style. Still, you don’t need to spend a fortune. Besides the main fixtures, look into under-cabinet lights and task lighting to make peeling potatoes easier when you can see what you’re doing.
