Teresa Eske and Barry Leesley walk their dogs, from left, Bella, Mae and Bear at Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen. The event is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first two Mondays of each month through October.
Photos: Dogs have their day in the garden during Leashes at Lauritzen
1 of 7
Christine Cruwe leads Packer through Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen, an event in which the 100 acres and miles of trails at the gardens are opened to canines and their humans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey, a Coton de Tuléar owned by Laurie Owen, is ready for Leashes at Lauritzen. Water and treats were available at stations throughout the garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Eske and Barry Leesley walk their dogs, from left, Bella, Mae and Bear at Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen. The event is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first two Mondays of each month through October.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shannon Casson and her golden retriever Harrison explore Lauritzen Gardens on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Limairy Baskin, left, and Andre Baskin walk Odis, a French bulldog, during Leashes at Lauritzen on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurie Owen gives Joey a drink during their walk through Lauritzen Gardens on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jamie Hserwahhei, left, and Mario Pelico get the their Siberian husky, Thor, some water during Leashes at Lauritzen on Monday.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Inspired Living Omaha is a premium publication of the Omaha World-Herald, delivering to Sunday subscribers. Spotlighting home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. #JoinOurStory. Start your subscription today. Call 402-346-3363 or e-mail us at customerservice@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.