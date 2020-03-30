It was hard to keep grass growing and paws clean with four dogs, so Michael and Jodi Aaronson added artificial turf to two areas of their yard.

Mike and Jackie Roach, founders of Taysia Blue Husky and Malamute Rescue, told them it was the best thing they ever did and now the Aaronsons agree.

“Friends want to come see it and wish they had it,” Jodi says. “It’s made life so much easier.”

The Gretna family of six boards Loki, Fiona, Sadie and Milo at Katie’s Kennel, which also has turf, so it wasn’t a big adjustment for the dogs.

Jodi found a turf product at Costco, and the couple installed 1,800 square feet of it themselves. They had to remove some sod around the house, grade and then add a base layer of limestone.

Two sprinkler heads were retained to help wash down the turf and cool it off in the summer. Cleanup is no different than grass.

Now, when it snows or rains there are no worries about letting out their dogs or others they foster. But if trapped inside by the weather, the Aaronsons have lots of doggy brain games.

A favorite is a licking mat laced with peanut butter, processed cheese slices or yogurt.

“We use that when we brush the dogs or do nail trimming,” Jodi says. “It keeps them occupied.”

