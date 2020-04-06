Suneetha Garige tells friends it’s Zoey’s house − her family just lives there.

The bossy bunny will let them know if they are in her spot on the couch.

“She will do the little nudge thing. ‘Back off and get out of my space,’” Garige says. “She will let you know.”

The family of three doesn’t need both living rooms in the tri-level house near 161st Street and Giles Road, so one of them has been taken over by the lionhead bunny. That’s where her playpen sits and her things fill the closet.

When the family is home, Zoey runs free in the house. She can be found under couches and beds and prefers rugs and tile over carpeting.

For her safety, the basement is off limits. That’s where her hay is stored, and an excited Zoey knows that when Garige goes down there, a meal is soon to follow.

Zoey is the family’s third rabbit after the deaths of Daisy and Jasper. Garige wasn’t sure if they were going to keep Zoey but she settled in quickly and happily. “They are part of the family,” she says.

Zoey is feted all day on her August birthday (fresh fruit is a special treat). Planning starts a week ahead of time. Garige also decorates for Zoey’s big day, but that doesn’t last long.

The moment it goes up, she takes it down, Garige says. “They love chewing the stuff.”

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

