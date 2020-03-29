Patience is a must when raising birds. Wood floors don’t hurt, either.

The feathered creatures come with unique personalities, says Michell Hoffman.

“I always tell everybody it’s like a 2-year-old in a cage,” she says. “Some can throw temper tantrums, and you have to calm them down. Some are complete clowns.’’

Hoffman has 20 birds in 13 cages – six in both the dining and living rooms and one in the kitchen. She and partner Russ Armstrong also have four children between them who share their large Florence home.

Hoffman says healthy birds aren’t smelly, but the dander from her favorite cockatoos can be a pain. She replaces her furnace filter often and does lots of sweeping and dusting, which is why she appreciates wood floors.

She spends a few hours a day just giving the birds fresh food and water and talking to each. Thursday is cleaning day, and she’ll need about six hours to wipe down cages and clean bowls. White vinegar is her secret weapon for eliminating bacteria.

“That’s like their little room,” she says. “You have to kind of want to clean.”

You also have to want to play with your birds, says the secretary and adoption coordinator for the Greater Omaha Cage Bird Society. They’re intelligent beings who crave stimulation and affection.

“We sing, we dance, we watch TV and we play all day,” she says. “It’s very exhausting, but when you love it, it’s worth it.”

