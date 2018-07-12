It’s a vesper concert with a bit of a twist. At least for the Presbyterian Church of the Cross.
The church will be holding the concert to celebrate 30 years of events, but will be having it on the grounds of a home instead of in its usual sanctuary space.
Sybarite5, billed as classically trained rock stars, will perform. The group, based out of New York, uses two violins, one viola, a cello and a double bass.
“The style of music will be a little different than our audience is used to,’’ said Kristi Treu, executive director of the vesper concerts. “I think it’s going to be a really good time.’’
The concert will be held at 710 N. 38th St., at 7 p.m. Monday. Suggested ticket donations will help support the seven other vesper concerts held throughout the year.
A catered dinner will be available and can be ordered in advance. The Vesper Concerts' artist in residence, Kirk Vaughn-Robinson, will have some of his limited-edition prints available.
Treu said concertgoers can also bring their own food and beverages, and she recommends bringing lawn chairs.
“It’s kind of like jazz on the green, only with chamber music,’’ Treu said.
For more information, go to vesperconcerts.org.
