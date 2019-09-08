The lighter side of being stewards of the land

Carol, the homeowner, peppers conversations with deadpan quips. Some favorites from this writer’s guided tour of the property:

On well-manicured flower beds: “I’d rather work with Mother Nature than against her and add more native plants to the landscape.”

On moles: “What am I going to do? They don’t know where my property line is.”

On the absence of hydrangeas: “Deer love them. They can make lunch out of anything.”

The best tree you can have: “A dead one. They’re called snags, and they’re great homes for insects, birds and small mammals.”