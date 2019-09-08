A little pie crust, fresh finds from the farmers market and mason jar lids can get you started on perfect-portion mini pies!
Mason jar mini pies
Cooking spray
14-ounce box refrigerated pie crusts (2 crusts)
All-purpose flour, for rolling
6 wide-mouth (3½-inch diameter) mason jar lids
4-inch round cutter, optional (or use a 4-inch bowl and cut rounds with a knife)
Parchment paper
For fruit pie
20-ounce can pie filling of choice
1 large egg, beaten
Demerara sugar, for sprinkling
For pudding pie
3.4-ounce box cook-and-serve pudding
2 cups milk
Whipped topping
For fruit pies
1. Heat oven to 375 F. 2. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and place the inside rings of the canning lids on it with their rubber seals facing down. Spray the insides of the lids lightly with cooking spray. Set lids on a rimmed baking sheet. 3. Roll out crust on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 6 bottom crusts with a 4-inch round cutter. Fit the crusts into the prepared lids and press up the sides so the crusts slightly overhang the edges. 4. Use the dough scraps to roll out and cut 6 circles for the top crusts. Option: Make lattice tops or use a small cookie cutter to make shapes to lay on top of the filling. 5. Add 2-3 tablespoons pie filling to each bottom crust. Place top crust. Wet the edge of the crust with water and pinch edges to seal top and bottom crusts together. Make three small slits in each top crust for steam vents. Brush the tops lightly with beaten egg and sprinkle with demerara sugar. 6. Place parchment paper over pies and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the parchment and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes, until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. To serve, press the bottom of each lid up and pop out the pie, leaving the ring and lid behind.
For cream pies
1. Heat oven to 375 F. 2. Prepare mason jar lids so that the rubber seals on the inner part of the lids are face down, then spray the insides of the lids lightly with cooking spray. 3. Roll out crust on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 6 bottom crusts with a 4-inch round cutter (or just cut slightly larger than the circumference of the lids). Fit the crusts into the prepared lids (see above) and press up the sides so the crusts slightly overhang the edges. (Do not re-roll dough for this. It will shrink while cooking and end up flat, not shell-shaped.) 4. Use a fork to prick the bottom of the crust and bake for 13 minutes. 5. Cool. Add ⅓ cup pudding to each shell. Decorate with whipped topping just before serving.
Muffin tin option
Instead of using mason jar lids, pies can be made in a muffin tin. Grease muffin tins and press 4-inch pie crust rounds into tin. Fill and bake the same as the mason jar pies.
