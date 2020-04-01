His Victorian workman’s cabin has a copper roof, cedar floors and balustrades and porch spindles turned on his lathe.
“There were no plans,” he said. “I just looked around the neighborhood.”
Although Ward is a specialty contractor, this masterpiece was designed for a cat. The 36-by-39-inch structure was supposed to be for Ace, who was starting to have accidents in the house.
But when they moved from Little Italy to south of Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Ace disappeared. Family lore is, he visited the zoo and was eaten.
Buddy, a stray the family adopted, took over the house while Ward worked on the final details. It was a good escape from Ward and wife Callyann Casteel’s three rambunctious sons.
Last year, the house was placed in the middle of a hydrangea bush in the backyard. It has a hinged roof for easy cleaning and Plexiglass windows. A heating pad is available for cold nights. The cat house sits 3 feet off the ground, so when the hydrangea blooms, it looks like landscaping.
Buddy hasn’t totally given up his wandering ways, so the house occasionally is available for second cat Sodie or other strays who happen by. This spring, Ward will add solar lighting and perhaps a staircase.
They hope it’s just the cats that like the new digs.
“We think raccoons are going to get in it,” he says.
