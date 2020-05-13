Collecting nature objects for this all-ages activity is half the fun. Roam your backyard or go for a neighborhood walk and see what interesting things you can find. Look for different textures and patterns that will make good prints. The more natural materials you collect, the more painting you can do.
What you need
Straight sticks (one for each paintbrush)
Natural objects (flowers, grasses, leaves, pine cones, etc.)
Elastic bands
String
Poster paint
Large roll of paper or poster board
What you do
1. Trim sticks to about 12 inches long.
2. Wrap an elastic band around an end of a stick. Slide a nature object under the elastic band to hold it in place.
3. Using string or twine, further secure the nature object by wrapping it a number of times and tying a knot.
4. Pour paint onto paper plate.
5. Dip paintbrushes into the paint and create on the paper.
Source: messylittlemonster.com
