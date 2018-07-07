Michele Minnick is the proud grower of the first Little Free Garden in Nebraska.
Inspired by the Little Free Library movement, people involved in the garden project are sharing free vegetables and herbs instead of books.
Customers at Minnick’s Garden Gallery in Elkhorn are eating it up.
“They think it’s fabulous,’’ Minnick said.
Minnick constructed two small garden beds in front of her shop after hearing about the Little Free Garden Project from a customer.
Jeff Knight, Megan Myrdal and Gia Rassier co-founded the project in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, in April 2015.
The idea is to build a community of people who care about growing food and sharing, Myrdal said. It’s an offshoot of Ugly Food of the North, an organization dedicated to creating a more sustainable food system in Fargo-Moorhead.
Gardens are planted in front yards and on a smaller scale, so they are manageable for the homeowner or business.
Minnick is garden No. 184. There are about 120 in Fargo and Moorhead and 197 overall. There’s one at a hotel in Grand Forks and another in Canada.
“It’s exciting to see the gardens popping up,’’ Myrdal said.
Minnick loved the idea, and Myrdal was excited to see the project grow into Nebraska.
Friend Sara Parcher built the two 4-foot-by-6-foot cedar boxes, which were painted by Mary Anne Chisholm, one of the artists whose work is displayed at the Garden Gallery. Coen and Aubrie Schlagenhauff, the stepchildren of Minnick’s daughter Anna, created the signs for the individual plants.
“She’s done such a beautiful job of embedding it with other things in her front yard,’’ Myrdal said.
Minnick planted sage, dill, chives, oregano, marjoram, thyme, parsley and cilantro in one garden box and tomatillo, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, onions and kale in the other.
Participants can grow anything they like in whatever they like.
“The food grown is intended to be shared with anyone who wants or needs it,’’ Minnick said.
It’s the perfect year to build the gardens and share their purpose, Minnick says, because she’s a stop on the Nebraska Passport Program, which features “hidden gems’’ across the state.
It’s brought hundreds of new customers into the shop.
Some take a little convincing that the produce is free. But Minnick was happy to grab a knife earlier this week, and cut some free cilantro for a customer.
It’s cool, she says, to tell people that she’s the first Little Free Garden in Nebraska.
“It’s a garden for all,’’ she said.
