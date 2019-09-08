Design help

A homeowner doesn’t have to live in a mansion to hire an interior designer, Jessica McKay of Birdhouse Design Studio says. “People think you have to have a fortune.”

That’s not the case. Design help can range from an hourly consulting fee to a full-blown renovation.

While the kitchen was the big focus for the Hootons, McKay also offered advice for the rooms the homeowners updated themselves.

“I like to play in all sizes,” McKay says.