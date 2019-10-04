Threads Across Nebraska

What: Between 150 and 200 unique quilts created by Nebraska quilters will be on display.

When, where: Oct. 11 and 12, Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children, ages 4 to 12

Many vendors will be on hand. Quilts of Valor will have its own booth. A variety of classes will be available.

Go to http://nsqg.org for more information.