Floor plans, photos and virtual tours sometimes aren’t enough.
“There’s nothing like being in a home and seeing what it looks like, and feels like — and even sounds like,” said Ted Ramm, owner of Ramm Construction.
And for some, the details make all the difference.
“Photos are great for bringing people in to see a home, but pictures don’t do a good job of showing the reality of spaces,” said Matt Kronaizl, owner of Sierra Homes. “Even with a custom design, seeing a floor plan — or photo — of an 11-by-12 room doesn’t mean anything until they see it furnished.”
Ramm and Kronaizl have witnessed this power of perspective for those who tour their model homes and those on display in the annual Parade of Homes, produced by the Metro Omaha Builders Association.
The annual event, which has 53 homes on display today and Oct. 12-13, is the perfect opportunity for those eager to buy and those just starting to look, said Jaylene Eilenstine, MOBA executive director. “The Parade makes it easy for buyers to narrow their searches and find their dream home. Visitors will see the latest in home design and the craftsmanship of the area’s most talented builders.”
Ramm and Kronaizl said they often listen in as prospective buyers tour their homes. They talk about what they need and want in a home. And sometimes the builders hear the magic words:
“They come in and say ‘I love it,’” Ramm said. “We’ll hear that sometimes. That often turns into a sale.”
Others buyers aren’t quite as immediate in their decisions. Doug and Kristi Kelly toured the Parade of Homes in 2018. After 41 years in their current home, the Kellys decided it was time to move. They spent months doing their homework and had decided they wanted a ranch design — so they could avoid steps as they aged — with an open floor plan.
A Thomas David Builders model on the Parade of Homes grabbed their attention. The Kellys met with its Realtor and builder, who used the floor plan from the Parade model as the basis for the couple’s new home.
“We have everything we want, on a walk-out lot and a zero-entry,” Doug Kelly said. “I don’t even have to take a step to get into my home.”
Kronzail said prospective buyers often select Parade of Homes entries that match their price point and level of interest. They narrow their search — selecting a builder, floor plan and style — and return to buy.
“It’s a good shopping experience,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.