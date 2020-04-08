Pet-themed wall coverings and fabrics are easy to love and even easier to mix into your spaces. We show you how, using samples from Textiles Inc., with a few coordinating accessories thrown in.
Perfect for your entry: a foo dog motif in a pillow or cushion. In Chinese culture, this mythical lion-like creature is a guardian of the home.
Fabrics Lee Jofa Borneo Maroon, Thibaut Calypso Misha Kiwi, Duralee Cerva Pumpkin, China Seas Lim Bamboo II Jungle Green Multi.
Wallcoverings Braunschweig & Fils Le Zebre Saffron.
Paint Behr Marquee Inked M510-7, Behr Marquee Torch Red MQ4-35, Behr Orange Liqueur M210-6, Behr Marquee Wine Not MQ1-02.
Accessories Haute Diggity Dog rhinestone letters, about $10 each; Up Country lead, $19.95, all from Pucci’s, Countryside Village.
A little bit of red goes a long way. But why pepper it throughout a space when you can layer it on like a champion? The trick is to use different shades.
Fabrics Most wallcoverings featured are available in fabrics, too.
Wallcoverings Spaniels Thibaut T36180, Anna French Baxter Pink, Anna French Balin Ikat Black.
Paints Sherwin-Williams Salute SW7582, Behr Marquee Compass Blue MQ5-54, Behr Marquee Antique PPU18-03, Sherwin-Williams Pussywillow SW7643.
Accessories Buffalo Hornz dog chew, $8.99; Boots & Barkley bowl, $6.99; Boots & Barkley harness, $12.99; Boots & Barkley collar, $8.99; Boots & Barkley collar slide, $4.99, all from Target
While all blues are universally popular, 2020’s inky, moody hues with hints of black, blue and green have a sophisticated yet calming effect.
Fabrics Studio G Walkies (Clarke & Clarke F1176), Barrow Counterpoint 52009, Peter Fasano Pitter Patter Cadet, Peter Fasano Calvin and Lewis Ebony.
Wallcoverings Mulberry Home On the Scent Indigo.
Paints Sherwin-Williams Salty Dog SW9177, Behr Marquee Orange Flambé MQ1-28, Sherwin-Williams Garden Spot SW6432.
Accessories Gooby argyle sweater, $19.98; Bella Lucy Verona Bella Bag with plastic bags, $14.62, both from Pucci’s
If you’re looking to spice up a room, try saffron. Its intensity ranges from red orange to yellow. We love it with smoky blues and blacks.
Fabrics Schumacher Diamond Dogs Chartreuse, Groundworks Kelly Wearstler Post Velvet Chartreuse.
Wallcoverings Morris & Co. Indian DMOWIN101.
Paints Sherwin-Williams Silken Peacock SW 9059, Behr Marquee Tangy Green M320-6, Sherwin-Williams Black Magic SW 6991.
Accessories Zack & Zoey Goldie Coat; $19.99; Rhinestone camo collar, $56, both from Pucci’s
The proverb "Birds of a feather flock together" applies to textiles, too. And in a big way. So spread your interior design wings and go big and bold.
Fabrics Zoffany Brooks Cinnabar, China Seas Lim Bamboo II Jungle Green Multi.
Wallcoverings Schumacher Mary McDonald Chinois Palais Noir, Brunschwig & Fils Les Touches Red, Cole & Son The Fornasetti Collection Frutto Proibito.
Paints Behr Marquee Toffee Crunch 700D-5, Behr Marquee Pistachio MQ4-42, Behr Marquee Red My Mind MQ1-10.
