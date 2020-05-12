Clay pots have scores of uses but this lighthouse project outshines them all. It’s easy and affordable, and a fun conversation piece — day or night!
What you need
3 or 4 clay pots of varying sizes (10-, 8-, 6- and 4.5-inch)
Outdoor acrylic paints
Paintbrushes
Small solar yard light
Hot glue gun and glue sticks
Embellishments (optional)
Paint-safe or washi tape (optional)
What you do
1. Check to make sure your solar light fits through the hole in the bottom of the smallest clay pot. We used a wood boring bit to enlarge the hole on our smallest pot. It chipped a little but the light hides it.
2. Paint pots with two or three layers of your base color; let paint dry completely between layers.
3. Lightly pencil decorative designs on your lighthouse, then stack the pots to note how much of the design, if any, is covered by the pot resting on top of it.
4. Paint windows, doors and other distinguishing features on your lighthouse. Use pieces of tape as straight-edge guides, if necessary.
5. We used a heavy-duty plastic lid to add an observation deck to the top. A wooden fence from our family’s Christmas village worked well for a railing. We glued jute around the fence to cover the metal holding the slats together and to give it a more rustic feel.
6. Stack your pots together, using a hot glue gun as you go.
7. Insert the solar light into the top pot, and proudly place your lighthouse in an outdoor spot for all to see.
